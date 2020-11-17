‘Next Kawhi Leonard’ Has Draft Promise From Bulls: Report

We’ve heard all of the talk about the Chicago Bulls taking Israel’s Deni Avdija, Dayton’s Obi Toppin, and more, but are you ready for the Patrick Williams’ buzz?

Williams Already Has a Draft Promise

It appears, the Bulls really love the Florida State forward, and are inclined to take him at No. 4 if they don’t trade out of that spot.

NBC Sports’ K.C. Johnson wrote:

The Bulls have been linked to so many different players in mock drafts for their No. 4 pick in Wednesday’s NBA Draft that it’s hard to keep track. But this is indisputable: The buzz surrounding the Bulls becoming increasingly focused on Patrick Williams is intensifying by the day. One league source even went so far as to say he’s under the impression that the Bulls have told the Florida State forward they plan to draft him should they not trade up from No. 4.

Williams is drawing some exciting player comparisons leading up to the draft including Toronto Raptors defensive stalwart OG Anunoby and all-world talent, and former Toronto star Kawhi Leonard.

Williams’ Skills and Potential

When you take a look at Williams, the first things that jump out at you are his size and strength. He’s got muscular shoulders and thick legs. That said, he’s far from plodding as he has excellent explosion.

Williams finishes around the rim with slams, elevates for contests, and blocked shots with ease, and he does the former even through contact. It’s clear, initially, he’ll carve his niche as a defender with excellent versatility. However, as NBA.com’s Sam Smith points out, there is a belief that he can develop into an elite scorer, ala Leonard.

He’s the second fastest-rising player in the draft, often now considered in the Nos. 5 to 10 range after being generally considered only perhaps a lottery pick. He’s a little cautious offensively, but physical and a top defender who can guard multiple positions. Though not quite with the arm length, some executives liken him to Kawhi Leonard. Not the MVP Leonard, but the mid-first-round pick the Pacers believed was not as good as George Hill. Leonard learned to shoot and become more aggressive offensively, which some scouts say is ahead for Williams.

What if He Doesn’t Become an Elite Scorer?

That could be fine. There is safety in knowing that Williams projects as a player whom you know will instantly elevate the quality of your defense (a major weak area for the Bulls) with his presence. Williams may not have the mentality of a major offensive threat, which would make him much more like Anunoby than Leonard, but right about now, the Bulls would love to have either of those guys on their team right now.

If Anunoby is Williams’ floor, most Bulls fans should be screaming, “sign us up for that.”

