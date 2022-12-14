Bulls Receive Devastating Update on Injured $80M Star: REPORT

It’s amazing how much one person can take the air out of the room despite not being in the same location. Chicago Bulls fans had their night and an eventual 128-120 overtime loss to the New York Knicks set up with even more unfortunate news regarding their long-term future.

The Bulls fell to 0-3 in overtime games this season as their rally to send the game into an extra period ended with regulation. They are now 11-16 though their 11th-place standing in the muddled Eastern Conference remains as it was entering the evening with the Washington Wizards idle.

There are many questions this team must answer still but they just got a painful reminder of just how flawed their plan may be.

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, they may not get Lonzo Ball back this season.

Ball Gets Updated Timeline

“There are no guarantees, I’m told, that he plays at all this season,” Wojnarowski told Malika Andrews during NBA Countdown. “He’s rehabbing that knee now, he still has some pain in it…The hope is that, perhaps by the All-Star break in mid-February, they have a sense of whether Lonzo Ball is ready to come back and play for Chicago. A lot of that may depend on where are the Bulls in the standings.”

This update is less optimistic than the one delivered by Bally Sports’ Brandon Robinson that Ball was on track to make his return sometime in January.

Lonzo Ball shooting free throws today after practice. pic.twitter.com/TrzBTvhtdZ — Darnell Mayberry (@DarnellMayberry) December 13, 2022

Ball underwent a second procedure in nine months to alleviate the pain that persisted following a procedure to repair his torn meniscus. The first surgery resulted in loose bodies that caused nerve damage, according to his father, Lavar Ball.

Bulls head coach Billy Donovan has been consistent in saying Ball’s progress was slow.

He also acknowledged before the season that he had to operate as though he would not have Ball at his disposal at all this year which is looking more and more like a possibility with the pain still lingering and the Bulls continuing to drop games.

Bulls Being Watched

The Bulls have been reluctant to believe in their own mortality given how tight the race in the Eastern Conference is. Even with Wednesday’s loss, they are just 1.5 games back of a spot in the Play-In Tournament. That would be a step back considering what their stated aspirations are this season.

At this point, though, it would mean their season began trending in the right direction.

“There’s going to certainly be some decisions to be made for this Bulls team at the trade deadline if they don’t improve and they take a look at this core,” Wojnarowski continued.

The Los Angeles Lakers have been keeping tabs on DeMar DeRozan and Nikola Vucevic while the Bulls have given off the impression that Zach LaVine remains off-limits in trade talks, per an earlier report from Wojnarowski.

How much any of that changes and how quickly remains to be seen.

But much of their argument for continued patience has revolved around the hopeful return of Ball this season.

While they have likely come to grips with that reality for some time internally, the public perception will be even more critical without that veil of hope that this team could get back to the group that led the Eastern Conference when they returned from the All-Star break last year. Instead, they are just hoping to be whole by then.