Lakers’ Anthony Davis Claps Back After Warning From Bulls’ Patrick Beverley

Patrick Beverley, who has played a key role in getting the Chicago Bulls back into play-in position, is about to revisit the previous chapter of his hardwood journey. Beginning with Sunday’s showdown at Crypto.com Arena, the Bulls will face Pat Bev’s last team, the Los Angeles Lakers, twice in three games.

And the point guard has already made it clear that he’ll be out for blood when the two sides square off.

“Knock them out the playoffs,” Beverley said on the February 21 episode of his podcast when asked what would be on his mind when reuniting with his old crew. “We gotta get in the playoffs. So, excuse us — like, a little elbow scooch.”

When Lakers star Anthony Davis was made aware of those remarks on Friday, he promised that he would be ready for whatever Beverley wants to dish out.

“That’s fine,” Davis told reporters. “Come try. He can try. A lot of people try. You’ll see Sunday and Wednesday. We got one here and got one there.”

Lakers’ Anthony Davis Sounds Off on the Pat Bev Experience Ahead of Bulls Matchups

Anthony Davis on Patrick Beverley’s recent comments and facing Pat on Sunday: pic.twitter.com/lEA1UwuctQ — Jovan Buha (@jovanbuha) March 25, 2023

Upon hearing Beverley’s declaration, as well as some of the criticism he had when addressing his brief Lakers run, Davis was wholly unfazed. As he sees it, this is simply how Beverley operates and he’s not about to start taking offense now.

“It’s great. Pat is Pat,” Davis said of the fiery point guard. “If you don’t know Pat, then you don’t know Pat. I expect nothing less than anything Pat Bev says. I’ve known him outside of basketball. Obviously, we’re both from the same city. That’s what he wants. He has no filter. He’s going to say how he feels. We don’t look too deep into it.

“I love seeing this. I want him to be honest. I know him, though. It’s Pat being Pat.”

The Lakers are currently riding a three-game win streak and are sitting pretty in the No. 8 spot in the Western Conference with a 37-37 record.

Since signing with the Bulls — who have gone 9-5 with him running point — Beverley has averaged 5.8 points, 6.1 assists and 3.7 rebounds in 28.4 minutes per game. Meanwhile, Chicago’s defense has allowed 6.5 points per 100 possessions less when Beverley has been on the floor.

Bulls Coach Billy Donovan Makes Big Coby White Statement

With their 124-96 win over the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday, the Bulls’ hold on the No. 10 spot in the East (and a play-in opportunity) grew tighter, and backup guard Coby White was a major factor in the effort. In 32 minutes of action, White scored 19 points on 7-of-9 shooting (and 4-of-5 from three-point range) while adding nine assists, four rebounds and two steals.

As Bulls coach Billy Donovan sees it, the former No. 7 overall pick is becoming a complete player.

“He’s playmaking. He’s passing. He’s driving. He’s making good decisions. He’s defending. He’s playing two ways,” Donovan said, via NBC Sports Chicago “Whether or not he misses or makes shots, it doesn’t really make a difference. He’s impacting winning.”