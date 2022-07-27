Proposed Trade Would Land Bulls ‘Generational Talent’

The NBA offseason is moving along at a snail’s pace now that free agency has quieted down and summer league has come to an end. Trades have still been a popular discussion as teams wait to see what happens with Kevin Durant and Donovan Mitchell.

The Chicago Bulls have been mentioned a little in the Kevin Durant sweepstakes, but most don’t seem to think the Bulls have enough to acquire Durant. For now, the Bulls roster appears to be set as they have 15 players on the team.

Something could always change if an offer is made or a player becomes available unexpectedly. In the meantime, it’s likely that trade rumors and proposals will continue to float around for the rest of the offseason.

A Familiar Name

On the most recent episode of the Bulls Talk Podcast K.C. Johnson and Rob Schaefer discussed a proposed trade for Lakers big man Anthony Davis. In exchange, the Bulls would send Nikola Vucevic, Coby White, Patrick Williams, and two first-round picks to the Lakers.

“I would probably do it if he was healthy,” Schaefer said, “I mean he’s a generational talent… he is hurt a lot, but also a lot would have to go wrong in LA. If they made a trade like this if they were shopping him that would mean they’re probably tearing the whole thing down. Cause even this return of Vuc, Coby, Patrick Williams, and two first-round picks even add that to a team built around LeBron James and I don’t think that helps them get close to a championship.”

Acquiring a Chicago native like Davis would be a dream come true for some Bulls fans but it’s no secret that he struggles to stay healthy. Davis has played in just 76 games the last two seasons for the Lakers.

While Johnson and Schaefer both admitted things would have to go really wrong in Los Angeles for a trade like this to happen. Both also agreed that adding Davis to the Bulls would make them formidable in the Eastern Conference if he could stay healthy.

Potential Fit in Chicago

If the Bulls were to acquire Davis at some point this season he would immediately bolster one of the weak parts of the roster, rim protection. For Chicago last season defense and rim protection were two of their weaker areas.

Davis is an elite shot blocker who has averaged 2.3 blocker per game throughout his career. During his career Davis has been the league leader in blocks three times and has been named to the all-defensive team four times.

On the offensive end of the floor Davis would mix well with LaVine and DeRozan because of his versatility and ability to score in the paint and on the perimeter.

While trading for Davis would obviously come with a steep price, if he’s healthy it’s a move that could potentially make the Bulls a better team. Obviously a lot would have to happen for this deal to occur, but in the NBA things can change in a hurry.