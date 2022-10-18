Bulls Could Regret Contract Decision on Former Top-10 Pick

The time has come and gone for the possibility of a surprise extension for Chicago Bulls guard Coby White. He was drafted seventh overall in 2019 but that was by a different regime and several injuries and inconsistent seasons ago.

White has taken this entire process in stride, insisting he is only focused on helping the team win and not on his contract. Of course, just because there was no extension does not mean this is White’s last year in a Bulls jersey as he will be a restricted free agent next offseason meaning the Bulls will have the right of first refusal.

We are a long way away from that happening, though.

In the meantime, White will need to prove his value in limited action judging by the Bulls’ current guard rotation.

Bulls’ Plan ‘Doesn’t Really Make Sense’

Despite this outcome being the expectation for some time, there has been some pushback on the Bulls for deciding against offering White an extension. Forbes contributor Morten Jensen has been a supporter of the latter and questioned the Bulls for passing.

Not sure it makes a ton of sense for the Bulls to kick the can down the road with Coby White. This is another Markkanen situation that could drag out months next summer, an offseason where they need to be aggressive right off the bat. — Morten Stig Jensen (@msjnba) October 17, 2022

Lauri Markannen was traded to the Cleveland Cavaliers last offseason and then again this summer to the Utah Jazz following a career year that included starting at small forward. Another Twitter user pointed out that the Bulls likely don’t have a clear path to improvement until 2024 in a counterpoint to Jensen.

But their limited assets could have been even more of a reason to attempt to retain a 22-year-old that shot a career-best 38.5% from deep last season and seems to have found his ideal role on this team.

The issue has been his limited skillset despite his ability to play multiple spots on the floor.

White’s shot is streaky and has too often dictated his play in other aspects – not an uncommon plight for younger players.

It’s something that Bulls head coach Billy Donovan said he spoke with White about this summer, the guard’s first without the hindrance of injury or COVID. White said he tried to take advantage of the time by working on his all-around game.

“The one thing we had talked about going into the summer…is like, ‘Listen. There’s a lot of things you do. It doesn’t need to always be, you gotta be at the point, you always gotta be at the two,” Donovan said. “‘You’ve gotta play to your strengths.’” (h/t Rob Schaefer/NBC Sports Chicago)

Despite the depth the Bulls boast at guard, he could still get on the floor more than expected.

White Valuable to Bulls

To Jensen’s point, White is still one of the few proven three-point shooters on this team, a distinction made even more significant with Lonzo Ball expected to be out until sometime around New Year’s.

The Bulls still have Zach LaVine and are hoping for a return to the good old (Orlando) days for Nikola Vucevic – who is also in the final year of his contract – from beyond the arc.

Patrick Williams also shot 51.3% from deep last season but on very limited overall volume.

Then there are Alex Caruso, Ayo Dosunmu, and Goran Dragic. Dosunmu will start at point guard in Ball’s absence but shot just 35.7% from three last season. Caruso might have a bounceback performance but his career average is 36.6% with a pair of standout years.

Dragic has also seen better days from beyond the arc and, at 36 years old, is going to have to be deployed judiciously, especially during the regular season.

Rookie Dalen Terry might earn minutes sooner than later but he is no shooter at this point.

Best for White’s Value

There is also plenty of motivation for the Bulls and Donovan to be creative in finding ways to get the streaky White on the floor. LaVine challenged coaches (and players) to be more open to feedback on what things are working and those that aren’t.

If the Bulls are still planning on exploring White’s value at the trade deadline and getting a better offer than they have already received, they need to find ways to take advantage of him.

The issue with that is, what if things finally “click” for White?

Did Coby White think there was chance of extending w/ Bulls yesterday? "I didn't. I wasn't really focused on that. Just play this year out. I put in a lot of work this summer, so let my work show and take it from there. Like I've been saying, I'm just here to help my team win." — Rob Schaefer (@rob_schaef) October 18, 2022

Then, the Bulls could be faced with the scenario Jensen suggested of kicking the can on a decision they thought was made. White would still be a restricted free agent but there could be a team that shows interest.

That could mean losing a player that they have developed for nothing if a team is willing to make the deal rich enough for the thrifty Bulls to be uncomfortable.

It’s a risk the front office is willing to take.