Billy Donovan Slams Controversial Bucks Player After ‘Dangerous’ Play

The Chicago Bulls head coach Billy Donovan doesn’t take kindly to dirty plays against his players. On Friday night after a hard-fought 94-90 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks, Donovan laid into Grayson Allen after his flagrant-2 foul against Alex Caruso left the Bulls guard down on the floor for minutes.

Allen was ejected for the play. In case you missed it, here’s a look at the foul. You have to see Allen’s second arm and hand come through with the violent whipping action:

Caruso goes down super hard on this foul pic.twitter.com/c9kyxlP3m2 — Will Gottlieb (@wontgottlieb) January 22, 2022

Caruso stayed in the game, but after the game he said his wrist was bothering him a bit. Donovan is not normally the guy who goes after a player on his team or an opponent.

This time, he made his displeasure for Allen’s actions known. Take a look at Donovan talking about the play in the video below:

Billy Donovan goes off on Grayson Allen: "It could've ended his [Caruso's] career" pic.twitter.com/Mf2TJN0upn — Bulls Talk (@NBCSBulls) January 22, 2022

Here is a transcript of Donovan’s response from 670 The Score’s Cody Westerlund:

This was Billy Donovan’s full initial answer in which he went in on Grayson Allen for his flagrant-2 on Alex Caruso: pic.twitter.com/pviJvZobXB — Cody Westerlund (@CodyWesterlund) January 22, 2022

To make matters a little worse, Allen left the floor smirking and playfully interacting with his teammates after the foul and ejection.

Grayson Allen ejected. Smirk while leaving the court. pic.twitter.com/2QhPQuNfPk — Ⓜ️𝕒𝕣𝕔𝕦𝕤𝔻 ▶️ (@_MarcusD3_) January 22, 2022

Another telling point in the entire ordeal was revealed during the post-game presser with Caruso. He was asked if Allen checked on him after the foul. Caruso said he didn’t, and also called the foul “bull$$$$.”

Did Grayson Allen check on you or say anything to you after his flagrant-2 foul on you? Alex Caruso: "No." Pause. "No." — Cody Westerlund (@CodyWesterlund) January 22, 2022

Alex Caruso on Grayson Allen's flagrant-2: "It's kind of bullshit." — Cody Westerlund (@CodyWesterlund) January 22, 2022

Allen’s history of dirty plays and questionable on-court behavior dates all the way back to his college days at Duke. It comes as no surprise Donovan wasn’t the only one sounding off on the latest Allen controversy.

Twitter Reacts to Grayson Allen Flagrant Foul

Members of the media and NBA Twitter at large went after Allen for his foul on Twitter. Forbes’ Jason Patt wants to see Allen removed from the NBA.

Kick Grayson Allen out of the NBA I don’t care — Jason Patt (@Bulls_Jay) January 22, 2022

An obviously non-objective entry came from popular Bulls-centric Twitter account, the Arturas Karnisovas Fan Club, and he doesn’t believe Allen would have gotten off as easy if Chicago’s Javonte Green was playing.

I just know if Javonte Green was in this game Grayson Allen would not be leaving the arena on two feet 😂 — Artūras Karnišovas Fan Club (@arturasfanclub) January 22, 2022

Chicago sports insider Daniel Greenberg flat called it a dirty play.

What a dirty foul by Grayson Allen on Alex Caruso. — Daniel Greenberg (@ChiSportUpdates) January 22, 2022

Big Cat of Barstool Sports doesn’t mince words with his take on the foul and Allen in general.

It’s always been fuck Grayson Allen — Big Cat (@BarstoolBigCat) January 22, 2022

Former NBA champion Richard Jefferson takes note of Allen’s post-foul antics and considers it typical for someone with Allen’s earned reputation.

Grayson Allen giggling after receiving a flagrant 2 and being ejected seems pretty on brand for him. — Richard Jefferson (@Rjeff24) January 22, 2022

The Chicago Sun-Times’ Joe Cowley thinks this isn’t the first time Allen has been cruel to a peer.

A young Grayson Allen “playing” with the neighbors. pic.twitter.com/1m68CG2dKw — Joe Cowley (@JCowleyHoops) January 22, 2022

Herb Lawrence of 670 The Score called Allen a “thug,” and SB Nation’s ricky O’Donnell also used the “t” word to describe the Bucks’ controversial forward.

Grayson Allen is a f*cking thug. Someone needs to beat his ass — Herb Lawrence (@Ecnerwal23) January 22, 2022

Grayson Allen stays the biggest thug in basketball — Ricky O'Donnell (@SBN_Ricky) January 22, 2022

Podcast host Ryan Russilo might have summed it up best.

Grayson Allen can’t help himself — Russillo (@ryenarussillo) January 22, 2022

Grayson Allen’s History of Dirty Play

In case you were wondering why Allen is seen as a dirty player, take a look a this compilation of plays and you’ll understand.





Play



Grayson Allen Has Acted Out SO Many Times Grayson Allen has done the most bizarre things on a basketball court. 🤯 — ► SUBSCRIBE to NEVER MISS ClutchPoints' hottest new videos: bit.ly/ClutchVids 👈🏽🍿 ► FOLLOW us on IG: bit.ly/ClutchIG ► Follow games live on our app: bit.ly/ClutchApp 2019-12-29T09:00:06Z

Because of Allen’s repeat behavior, at some point, the NBA does need to step in. Hopefully the league isn’t waiting for Allen to seriously injure someone.

Allen needs to be disciplined and warned about controlling himself. If he receives another Flagrant-2 foul there should be a suspension, but a certain amount during an NBA career should cost a player an entire season.

Perhaps they should adopt this rule and make Allen’s flagrant foul count retroactive.

