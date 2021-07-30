Bulls’ Billy Donovan ‘Interested in Reunion’ with Free-Agent PG

With the 2021 NBA Draft concluded, the Chicago Bulls and the rest of the league can focus on the offseason ahead and the free agency market, one expected to revolve around the point guard position.

The Windy City club is no exception.

The Bulls have been tied to a number of names at the point guard position, largely because of Coby White’s sustained shoulder injury some months ago.

But also because Chicago is arguably the NBA team under the most pressure to win now, this season, after trading for Nikola Vucevic at last year’s trade deadline and with guard Zach LaVine entering the last year of his contract.

That being said, one name may make most sense among the rest this offseason, given the state of the Bulls; free-agent point guard Dennis Schroder, who was previously coached by Billy Donovan.

Donovan ‘Interested’ in Schroder Reunion

In some of his latest reporting for ESPN, insider Brian Windhorst touched on the upcoming offseason and how it will be impacted by the expected carousel-level movement at point guard.

When it came to Dennis Schroder, he immediately linked the Chicago Bulls, including one note on the head coach:

Dennis Schroder turned down a four-year, $84 million extension from the Lakers this winter and is an unrestricted free agent. And he could have options. Bulls coach Billy Donovan had success with Schroder in Oklahoma City and is believed to be interested in a possible reunion.

The eight-year veteran is coming off of his lone (and likely) last season with the Los Angeles Lakers, where he averaged 15.4 points, 5.8 assists, and 1.1 steals per game.

But the best season of Schroder’s career came under Billy Donovan in 2019-2020 with the Oklahoma City Thunder.

He averaged 18.9 points per game and finished as a finalist for the NBA’s Sixth Man of the Year award.

That’s the motivation for a reunion between Dennis Schroder and Billy Donovan.

But is there incentive enough for the Chicago Bulls to sign him this summer?

It’s All About the Price Tag

As has been speculated, don’t be surprised if Dennis Schroder and his agent part ways this offseason.

Fans were skeptical when he turned down the four-year/$84-million extension from the Los Angeles Lakers that he’d get a better deal in free agency this summer.

But now it appears that he may struggle to get even a similar contract, with the market abundant with point guards.

Cue the Chicago Bulls, who aren’t necessarily among the league leaders in available cap space.

In fact, it’s quite the opposite.

Which is why so many fans have emphasized the importance of getting value back in a potential sign-and-trade deal involving fourth-year forward Lauri Markkanen.

If reuniting with head coach Billy Donovan on the Bulls means that Schroder would take a one-year deal, or a discounted long-term offer, perhaps a deal here between the two parties makes sense.

But if he’s still after top-dollar, not only is Chicago not going to come knocking, but the rest of the league may choose to pivot towards their respective Plan B’s.

