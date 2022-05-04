Bulls Insider Says Former Top-10 Pick Almost ‘Became an Afterthought’

The Chicago Bulls preached a message of continuity in their exit interviews. But vice president of basketball operations Arturas Karnisovas has already said the team has “got to explore everything”.

There was also the public call from Hall of Famer Magic Johnson who urged the Bulls and other teams to pursue trades and moves this offseason.

We have also seen some fairly outlandish suggestions for what the Bulls should do with Zach LaVine’s return still uncertain. More commonly, we have seen suggestions for what they can do with center Nikola Vucevic.

Well, Bulls insider K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago says Vucevic is likely to return but did offer a name to keep an eye on in trade talks: Coby White.

Confirming the Known

Johnson was giving his breakdown of the Bulls roster one week into their offseason with the NBA Draft Combine and Lottery beginning on May 16. We are still nearly two months until the moratorium on tampering begins on July 1.

Mostly, Johnson repeated his stance on several players that he has had for most of the season. Notably, he still expects Vucevic to return next season, perhaps, to the chagrin of Bulls fans that want the team to pursue an upgrade.

Johnson summarizes Vucevic’s outlook with “Under contract and more likely to return than not”

White was not so fortunate, being the only one listed as “Under contract and a candidate to be moved for right opportunity”, a slight but notable distinction.

While Johnson leaves the door open for a Vuceivc trade this offseason, he hangs an “open for business” sign over White’s locker. Not only is White the only one to receive that particular label, but Johnson also succinctly explained why his time in Chicago could be coming to an end.

“A season that began in delayed fashion following offseason shoulder surgery never quite achieved consistency.”

To the former North Carolina Tar Heel’s credit, he did finish with more games with double-digit points (37) than not (24) while shooting career-highs from the floor and beyond the arc.

What is White’s Value?

It is fair to wonder what White’s value is. He missed the first 13 games of the regular season which likely played a part in his slow start. White averaged 6.1 points on 34.9% shooting while knocking down 22.6% of his threes with 2.3 rebounds, and 1.3 assists over his first nine appearances of the season.

Two concerning developments from that stretch were that he sunk just 57.1% of his free throws and the confirmation that he does not offer much else if he is not scoring.

“White’s role fluctuated — from starter to reserve, from off-ball to on — and so did his playing time. By the playoffs, despite his 3-point shooting ability projecting to be both a need and a boon, he almost became an afterthought until injuries forced a lengthy Game 5 run.”

The seventh-overall pick in 2019, White hit 11-of-19 threes to end his regular season.

He hit just 8-of-29 triples in the playoffs including going 4-for-13 in the decisive Game 5 against the Bucks.

Still, some executives believe that White and Vucevic are a package deal this offseason with the Bulls looking to improve. The thought is that the pair, along with the Bulls’ 18th overall pick in this coming June’s draft, could bring back someone on the level of Bradley Beal.

White’s Future Very Unsettled

In his exit interview, White said that this will be the first time he will be able to take full advantage of the offseason. COVID limited offseason activities after his rookie season and he dealt with the shoulder this past summer.

He feels that he has a good sense of the type of player he can become and that he showed flashes this season citing the Bulls’ 120-109 win over the San Antonio Spurs on February 14.

White had 24 points, six assists, and five rebounds while drawing the start.

Further to his point, he averaged 17.3 points on 67.8% true shooting and hit 48.2% of his threes from December 27 to January 19 drawing seven starts in 13 games with 3.5 assists, 2.8 boards, and 1.0 steals.

White never scored fewer than 13 points in that stretch.

There was also a seven-game stretch from February 3 to February 16 in which he averaged 19.6 points on 69.6% true shooting with White drawing four starts in that stretch. The Bulls went 13-7 across both stretches combined but were also 14-7 in games that White missed this season.

This story is only going to heat up as we get closer to the draft.