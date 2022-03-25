Bulls Star Sends Message to Team With New Shoe Deal

Thursday was a big day for Chicago Bulls star Zach LaVine. He ended his sneaker free agency by signing with New Balance as one of the company’s featured athletes. LaVine was last signed to Adidas, but that contract expired during 2021.

New Balance is a classic shoe but is still relatively new in terms of basketball shoes. LaVine cited the company’s willingness to invest in him and his interests as a reason for signing with the company.

“New Balance is a brand that’s investing in me not just as a player but as an individual. I wanted to partner with a company that is equally passionate about supporting my interests beyond the court,” LaVine said. “New Balance’s creativity is making waves across hoops and I’m excited to join a roster of athletes that aren’t afraid to approach the game in their own way.”

Besides LaVine other NBA players that are sponsored by New Balance include Kawhi Leonard, Jamal Murray, and LaVine’s childhood friend Dejounte Murray. New Balance also released their new commercial with LaVine on Thursday.

One More Free Agency to Address

It’s no secret that LaVine is set to become an unrestricted free agent this summer. After the announcement of his new deal, LaVine sent a subtle message on Twitter.

One LaVine free agency down, one to go. https://t.co/cHruPHO2QK — K.C. Johnson (@KCJHoop) March 24, 2022

LaVine has been great for the Bulls this season despite playing with a knee injury. This season he’s averaged 24.5 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 4.7 assists per game. He’s also been efficient, shooting 47.9% from the field and 40% from three-point range.

This summer LaVine is expected to command a max contract that will land somewhere in the vicinity of five years and over $200 million. Bulls Chief Operating Officer Michael Reinsdorf recently said in an interview that the team is willing to go into the luxury tax for a championship-caliber team. He also spoke specifically about LaVine’s upcoming free agency.

“My hope is that he’s here for years to come,” Reinsdorf said. “And Zach knows how we feel about him.”

The Business at Hand

While the Bulls and LaVine certainly have things to worry about this summer, they also stay focused on the rest of this season. The team has been in a slide recently as they’ve only gone 3-7 over their last ten games.

The skid has dropped the Bulls to 42-30 and to fifth place in the Eastern Conference. Chicago is now three games behind the Celtics for fourth place and is just a game in front of the Cavaliers. Furthermore, the Bulls are only two games ahead of the Raptors, who are currently in seventh meaning they’d have to play in the play-in round.

The Bulls still have ten games left in the regular season and have a tough remaining slate. Chicago will play eight teams during the final stretch that are currently in the playoff field. That stretch includes matchups with the Cavaliers, Heat, Bucks, and Celtics.

The good news for the Bulls is they have started to get healthier. Patrick Williams and Alex Caruso have both returned to the lineup after missing extended periods. Chicago will have to get on the same page soon though if they want to make a postseason run.