Bulls Strike 3-Team Trade Sending Lauri Markkanen Out of Town: Report

Arturas Karnisovas and the Chicago Bulls front office have just completed an incredible slew of moves this summer, in finally dealing fourth-year forward Lauri Markkanen.

The Athletic’s Shams Charania was first with reports of Friday’s three-team deal, which also includes the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Portland Trail Blazers:

The Bulls, Cavaliers and Trail Blazers are close on a three-team deal sending Lauri Markkanen to Cleveland, Larry Nance Jr. to Portland and Derrick Jones Jr., a first-round pick and additional draft compensation to Chicago, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 27, 2021

In return, the Bulls will receive Derrick Jones Jr., a future first-round pick, and a future second-round pick.

Even with the protections on the Trail Blazers’ first-round pick unreleased, this is a home run deal for Chicago.

Markkanen, after four seasons in the Windy City and failed extension talks last season, and has been adamant about finding a new NBA home for months on end.

He went as far as to release a statement earlier this month, first reported by Yahoo Sports! insider Chris Haynes:

Bulls restricted free agent Lauri Markkanen tells Finnish journalist @AJ_Sipila he wants out of Chicago: “We have offers from several different teams. I want a fresh start to my NBA career somewhere else.” — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) August 6, 2021

Now, he gets his wish.

And the Bulls, get a first-round pick.

Something they’ve parted with recently on multiple occasions in deals for DeMar DeRozan and Nikola Vucevic.

Markkanen leaves Chicago after 221 games played since 2017. He averaged 13.6 points and 5.3 rebounds in that span.

$67-Million for Lauri Markkanen?

This trade sending Lauri Markkanen to the Cleveland Cavaliers does come with the $67-million (roughly) stipulation that is his next contract as a restricted free agent.

The 24-year old firmly believed he could next $15+ million per season on a multi-year deal.

But that same confidence is likely what turned away his other reported suitors in the Charlotte Hornets, Minnesota Timberwolves, and the San Antonio Spurs.

No one’s quite sure what the Cavaliers see in Markkanen, with a number of frontcourt players under contract, and the recently drafted big man Evan Mobley coming in for his rookie year.

Regardless, if there are Chicago fans who wanted the team to bring back the former “focal point of the Jimmy Butler deal,” even they should feel better after seeing the sticker shock on this contract.

Zach LaVine Now the Longest Tenured Bulls Player

Arturas Karnisovas has just two players remaining from the roster he opened his tenure with, in April of 2020.

Coby White and Zach LaVine.

The latter–the team’s All-Star leader and inarguably best talent, is headed into the final season of his contract.

LaVine signed a four-year offer sheet for $78-million from the Sacramento Kings in 2018. Chicago matched.

Now, they face another bidding war for the guard’s services in 2022, the team’s longest-tenured player now too.

But trust that all the moves made this summer were with LaVine’s looming free agency in mind.

They’ve provided him with a group of talent that they feel represents a winning roster. The rest is up to Zach.

Another Lob Threat En Route

When the Chicago Bulls pulled off the sign-and-trade for Lonzo Ball, fans quickly began painting pictures of all the lob passes he’d find Zach LaVine with.

Expect that same energy with Derrick Jones Jr., the 2020 Slam Dunk Contest Champion, and notorious high-flyer.

The 23-year old forward averaged 6.8 points and 3.5 rebounds over 58 games with the Portland Trail Blazers last year.

But with Ball at the lead guard spot, expect head coach Billy Donovan to look into utilizing Jones more than his last coach.

