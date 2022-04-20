Bulls’ Williams Sounds off on Giannis Antetokounmpo: ‘Don’t Be Scared’

Second-year Chicago Bulls forward Patrick Williams thinks preparing for Milwaukee Bucks forward, Giannis Antetokounmpo, is “just the same as you get ready for anybody else”. Williams’ Bulls face Antetokounmpo’s Bucks in Game 2 of their first-round playoff matchup on Wednesday, April 20.

Speaking with reporters ahead of the Bulls’ Wednesday tilt, Williams’ perspective comes via NBC Sports Chicago’s Rob Schaefer.

“First of all, don’t be scared. I feel like a lot of people in this league are scared or nervous to guard guys like that (Antetokounmpo). Obviously, he’s good, he’s a two-time MVP. But he puts his pants on the same way I do. Just knowing he is good, but he’s not God.”

Saying that Antetokounmpo is not God is not underselling his talent. However, saying that preparing for him is just like anybody else is.

Resume Check

Antetokoumpo did not score in the fourth quarter of the Bucks’ Game 1 win. They did not need him, outscoring the Bulls 15-8 in the final 5:03 of the game. He still finished with 27 points, 16 boards, three assists, and two blocks while shooting over 52% from the floor.

The two-time MVP averaged 26.8 points, 13.5 boards, and 5.0 assists with 1.5 blocks and 1.0 steal in four games against the Bulls this season.

Chicago went winless against Milwaukee in four tries this season.

Bucks take game 1 vs. Bulls behind Giannis' 27 points. pic.twitter.com/8Q6t2FGPCP — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) April 18, 2022

Williams missed 65 games this season following wrist surgery. He averaged 15.8 points, 6.2 rebounds, 1.5 assists, and 1.0 blocks while shooting 57.4% from the floor and 66.7% from beyond the arc over his final 12 appearances with four starts. He dropped a career-high 35 points in the regular-season finale against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

He put up 18 points and six boards while going 7-of-9 from the floor in his one game against the Bucks in the regular season.

In five career games versus Milwaukee, Williams is averaging 9.6 points and 5.4 rebounds.

The Bulls have just one victory over the Bucks since the 2018 season, a 118-112 win at the end of last season with Antetokounmpo resting for the playoffs. The Greek Freak is 19-12 against the Bulls and has won 13 straight contests.

Head-to-Head

Williams guarded Giannis more than anyone else on the Bulls outside of Nikola Vucevic despite only facing him once in the regular season. Antetokoumpo went 0-for-3 and did not score but did have six assists in that matchup. With Williams on him again in Game 1, Antetokounmpo went 4-of-7 from the floor.

When the sides have flipped, Williams is 3-for-3 for six points between their lone regular-season meeting and Game 1.

He only took three shots total in the series opener, something he spoke about after the loss.

“You go back, you watch the film, you see opportunities that you missed, some of the ones that you took, not only for me but for the rest of the team as well,”

A reminder Patrick Williams is 20 years old. 35 points | 10-21 FG | 4 reb | 4 ast pic.twitter.com/ryp0YShZ7U — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) April 11, 2022

Getting Williams going offensively will only help the Bulls with Giannis, forcing him to defend rather than camp out and catch his breath. For that reason, Game 2 can be a critical jumping-off point for Williams who has been the subject of trade chatter.

If the Bulls want to get a win they are going to have to make life as difficult for Antetokoumpo as possible.

Williams has done a commendable job on defense. But the Bulls need him to show off some of the offensive flashes he has teased for the last two seasons if they want to keep this series competitive.