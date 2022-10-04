Bulls Urged to Follow Lakers Blueprint With Coby White

With Lonzo Ball on the injury report heading into the new season, the Chicago Bulls will probably feel vindicated in their decision to retain Coby White through the final year of his rookie contract.

Throughout the summer, there have been rumblings that White may be entering his final season with Chicago, as the former seventh overall pick hasn’t developed in the manner the franchise had hoped for when they drafted him back in 2019.

However, White now has a golden opportunity to prove he’s still capable of fulfilling his untapped potential, with the fourth-year guard expected to get significant playing time in Ball’s absence. Of course, if the North Carolina native fails to impress, the Bulls could look to trade him nearer the trade deadline in February.

Although, according to an Eastern Conference GM, who spoke with Heavy.com’s Sean Deveney under the condition of anonymity, the front office would be smarter to ink White to a contract extension.

Chicago Bulls guard Coby White said that he and a lot of the Bulls players went through a minicamp in LA this offseason to improve the chemistry of the team. Coby said he isn't worried about individual stats and is focused on helping the Bulls win games. (Via @chicagobulls) — Daniel Greenberg (@ChiSportUpdates) September 29, 2022

“They were not really shopping Coby White the way a lot of people expected and now I think you can see the reason why. They just don’t know what to expect with Lonzo (Ball) and they had to know that they’d need Coby to play some minutes this year. I don’t know if they extend him but if they can get him at a reasonable number it would make sense to sign him and then look to trade him after the year is up, like what the Lakers did with Kyle Kuzma a couple of years ago,” The GM said.

White Believes he Can Impress This Year

A contract year is always an interesting time for a player, especially when they will be entering free agency for the first time if their team opts against offering a contract extension.

While some players tend to take everything in their stride, others attempt to seize control of the narrative by doubling down on their off-season work-outs in the hope of pushing their development into a new gear – and it would seem that White has taken the second option.

Wow. Coby White has clearly been in the gym gearing up for this upcoming season 🤯 pic.twitter.com/UXJLttjP4B — Coby Fan 👀🔴 (@cobywhiteclub) October 3, 2022

“Getting it in the weight room. Working on my handle. And working on shooting off the dribble. And just making shots, contested shots with a defense. I worked on a lot of that this summer – my footwork on the defensive end. So, I worked on a lot and I feel like I got better in a lot of aspects. I was just happy I could get a summer where I could work on my game with the people I wanted around me,” White told reporters after a recent practice session.

Hopefully, White’s off-season work comes to fruition this season, and convinces the Bulls that he’s still capable of becoming the player they hoped he could be back in 2019.

Goran Dragic Impressed by Ayo Dosunmu

While White will certainly see some action to start the season – either as the Bulls starting point guard or coming off the bench, the fourth-year player will be facing stiff competition from a seasoned veteran in Goran Dragic.

Interestingly, Dragic has recently spoken about a Chicago guard who has impressed, but it wasn’t White – instead, the veteran ball-handler was singing the praises of the sophomore guard, Ayo Dosunmu, who impressed last season with his poise and all-around game.

Chicago Bulls point guard Goran Dragić said that Ayo Dosunmu has stood out to him in training camp. Dragić: "I really like Ayo. He asks me a lot of questions. He has great talent." (Via @chicagobulls) — Daniel Greenberg (@ChiSportUpdates) October 3, 2022

“I really like Ayo. He’s a great kid. He really listens and he’s really asking questions. For me, it’s just to guide him on the right path. He has such a great talent and he’s a positive kid. He really surprised me…I played last year against him, so I know defensively how tough he is,” Dragic said.