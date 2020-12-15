Coby White’s Brother Slams Outspoken Talent Evaluator for His Critique

Family first.

That’s obviously Will White’s mantra. He didn’t take kindly to a talent evaluator’s critique of his brother, Chicago Bulls guard Coby White.

The outspoken Bryan Oringher doesn’t believe White is a “true point guard” and he made his thoughts known on Twitter.

After the Chicago Bulls’ official Twitter account posted an image of White with the caption “Floor General,” Oringher retweeted the image with a contrasting take, and all hell broke loose from there.

Follow the Heavy on Bulls Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors, and content!

“True PG,” One Man Says, “Not Really”

Here is the tweet and Oringher’s comment.

As you can see, White’s brother fired back at Oringher in a direct message that the latter posted on open Twitter.

Hmm…

So it seems Coby White’s brother saw this tweet, rage DM’d me, & then immediately blocked me. Family members of pros shouldn’t be allowed on twitter 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/1LOVwuWu4K — SCOUTWITHBRYAN (@ScoutWithBryan) December 14, 2020

It could be argued Oringher is out of bounds posting this on open Twitter when it came from a DM. However, he probably removed the gloves due to the tone of White’s message, and because he was blocked on Twitter.

I don’t understand why people get so upset when you block them on Twitter.

Oringher is Probably Wrong to Share the DM, But is His Assessment Correct?

While we can debate the appropriateness of Oringher posting this on social media, the more fun and sensible question to ask is how accurate is his assessment. There is no question, up to this point, White has looked far more comfortable as a scorer than a distributor.

Early on in the first half against the Houston Rockets, in the Bulls’ preseason opener, White looked indecisive. He dribbled the ball in too deep and got himself into less-than-advantageous positions.

When he stopped thinking as much, the game started to come to him a little more smoothly. He finished the game with 15 points, 6 assists, and just two turnovers. That stat line is solid, but if you watched the game, you know White’s overall point-guard play wasn’t exemplary.

Even he knew it as he graded himself a 3 or 4 out of 10 after the game.

Coby White, asked to grade his night: “If I had to give it 1 to 10, I’d say 3 or 4.” — K.C. Johnson (@KCJHoop) December 12, 2020

White looked a little more decisive in the second game, but his numbers weren’t quite as good from a distribution and efficiency standpoint. He did finish with 20 points, 3 rebounds, and 5 assists, but he turned the ball over four times. What most have to realize, and this includes Oringher, is that White as a pure point guard is still a very new concept.

The Bulls’ head coach last season, Jim Boylen didn’t give White much of an opportunity to run the offense as a rookie. Just as he was set to get the keys to the engine, the pandemic hit, and that was the end of the Bulls’ season.

Also, remember, this is a new offensive system that Billy Donovan is introducing, so there is a learning curve in that respect as well. While I’m not completely disagreeing with the direction Oringher is headed with his take on White, I do believe it’s a little too early to pigeonhole the 20-year-old.

Also Read: