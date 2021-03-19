Competition is Emerging for Chicago Bulls’ Top Trade Target

There’s been one name consistently tied to the Chicago Bulls in trade rumors since the start of the season: New Orleans Pelicans point guard Lonzo Ball.

Now, they’re not the only team with rumored interest, with just six days until the NBA’s trade deadline.

Marc Berman of the New York Post reported just days ago that Ball was high on the New York Knicks wishlist:

Though Rockets combo guard Victor Oladipo is available, Pelicans pass-first point guard Lonzo Ball is higher on Leon Rose’s list.

Then, Marc Stein of the New York Times reported on Friday morning that the LA Clippers too were looking into a deal for the 23-year old point guard:

The Clippers, with a well-chronicled need for a playmaking upgrade, are exploring trade routes to acquiring New Orleans' Lonzo Ball before next Thursday's NBA trade deadline, league sources say. — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) March 19, 2021

Ball is averaging 14.2 points, 5.6 assists, 4.2 rebounds, and 1.3 steals per game this season.

The Clippers Lack Assets for Any Trade

It’s not a secret that the second of the NBA’s two Los Angeles teams are in the market for an upgrade at point guard. They’ve been linked to names like Terry Rozier, George Hill, and Kyle Lowry.

But the theme remains the same in all those rumors which is a lack of assets, outside of four second-round picks via Detroit.

Stein reiterated that as it stands, the Clippers would need a third team to facilitate a deal for Ball:

Draft-pick limitations complicate any Clippers pursuit and would likely require a three-team (or more) construction … but they have six days to keep working the market in search of a difference-making trade. — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) March 19, 2021

Don’t expect the Bulls to be that third team. In fact, it’s hard to pinpoint any team that will be eager to help a contender solidify their title hopes, in a year where four additional teams can make the playoffs via the play-in.

New York Can Outbid Chicago

The LA Clippers don’t have the assets to get a deal done.

And the New York Knicks, well they present one of few teams that could outlast Chicago in a bidding war.

Similar to the Bulls, the Knicks currently hold all of their future first-round draft picks. But as opposed to Chicago, they have additional first-round picks in 2021 and 2023 by way of the Dallas Mavericks, from the Kristaps Porzingis deal.

It’s unclear just what it would take to pry Ball from New Orleans, and a first-round pick might be too steep a price for any team. And if it comes down to young talent, the playing field levels out a bit more for Chicago and New York.

Would the Bulls send out one of Lauri Markkanen or Wendell Carter Jr. for Ball? It’s safe to say that the Knicks would freely send out one (if not both) of Frank Ntilikina or Kevin Knox.

Obviously, Chicago’s young guys hold more appeal right now, but it might take one of them if the Ball sweepstakes turn into a bidding war with New York.

Both the Bulls and the Knicks feel comfortable in their abilities to sign the point guard this offseason, but will one of them overpay to have first dibs on offering him a new contract?

All of that aside, it comes down to the New Orleans Pelicans’ willingness to part with Lonzo Ball.

As of today, it’s unclear where they stand in that regard. But should they come to terms with trading him, it’s clear that the Chicago Bulls will be up against a field of suitors in landing the point guard.

