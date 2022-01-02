Twitter Reacts to DeMar DeRozan’s 2nd-Straight Game-Winner (WATCH)

This feels like deja vu.

For the second straight day, the Chicago Bulls‘ DeMar DeRozan nailed a game-winning three-point shot to rescue a road win from the jaws of defeat. On New Year’s Eve, the Indiana Pacers were the victims. On New Year’s Day, DeRozan sunk the Washington Wizards with this miracle shot from the corner.

DeRozan’s game-winner gave him 28 points, which is exactly what he finished Friday’s game with in the victory over the Pacers. He also had nine rebounds and five assists. The Bulls extended their win streak to seven games and their lead in the Eastern Conference standings to a full game as the Brooklyn Nets fell 120-116 to the Los Angeles Clippers at home on Saturday.

