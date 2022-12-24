Knick’s Star Sounds Off After Savvy Move From Bulls’ DeMar DeRozan

These aren’t the free throws you’re looking for. Chicago Bulls star DeMar DeRozan probably didn’t quote Obi-Wan Kenobi but he certainly said the right thing in the Bulls’ desperately-needed 118-117 win over the New York Knicks.

The win was their third in a row but the first of that trio against a healthy opponent that had beaten them twice before just 10 days earlier, the latter in “embarrassing” fashion.

It was not easy with the Bulls needing late-game heroics from DeRozan to clinch it.

He provided just that, knocking down a jumper to put the Bulls up by one point. But he missed a free throw leading to some late drama after his shot did not appear to hit the rim and he was the first player to enter the lane – a would-be violation that was reviewed. And that might not have even been DeRozan’s most-impactful moment of the night.

Deebo’s Mind Control

Before DeRozan earned his trip to the line, Knicks star and Chicago native Jalen Brunson had a chance to put his team up by three points. But he was met by the savvy veteran DeRozan who had something to say to the former Dallas Maverick.

DeRozan tried getting in Brunson's head to ice the game 🍿 Brunson went to the line with the Knicks up 117-116 and missed both FTs 😬 pic.twitter.com/tkPv7x9lSK — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 24, 2022

Brunson went finished with 12 points on 5-for-15 shooting and went 1-for-4 from the free-throw line.

None of his misses were more costly than the final two at the charity stripe.

“It’s frustrating,” said Brunson per Greg Joyce of the New York Post. “Practice it all the time. I’m confident when I get to the line. Just missed it.”

Brunson is shooting over 87% at the line this season and had not missed multiple free throws in 10 games. Not only did DeRozan take a moment to speak with Brunson before the latter had to take two clutch shots but he also went down on the other end and hit a clutch shot continuing his trend of being “King of the Fourth”.

It had to feel good for DeRozan who had to fight off trade rumors earlier in the week.

‘Everything He Does Is Mental’

The moment between Brunson and DeRozan does bring back comments from Bulls forward Patrick Williams who spent part of the offseason training with DeRozan in Los Angeles and came back with an appreciation for the veteran’s approach.

“Everything he does is mental,” Williams said…”He likes to play mind games. He likes to challenge himself mentally, as I see.”

The 5 a.m. workouts got plenty of headlines.

But Williams also spoke of DeRozan challenging himself by training with different stars to that everything is “second nature” to him when the game comes. DeRozan credited the late Kobe Bryant for the routine and has never been one to shy away from the big moment since he’s been in Chicago.

DeMar DeRozan on the Bulls’ stars closing out the Wizards: “We’ve got to take on that challenge every night and understand it starts with us.” pic.twitter.com/boXI8dplE6 — Darnell Mayberry (@DarnellMayberry) December 8, 2022

Bulls Must Build on Success

The biggest key for the Bulls over this three-game winning streak has been the play of their star trio of Derozan, Zach LaVine, and Nikola Vucevic. They have been oft-discussed as a group rival front offices are keeping tabs on.

There won’t be much to tell if they keep playing as they have over these last three games.

Bulls' Big 3 during three-game win streak pic.twitter.com/ZlTs5QH12V — Rob Schaefer (@rob_schaef) December 24, 2022

With plenty of time left in the season, the Bulls surely hope this is a sign of things to come rather than an aberration.