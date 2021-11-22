NBA Insider Called Out for DeMar DeRozan Take

Don’t look now, but the Chicago Bulls are tied with the Brooklyn Nets for the best record in the Eastern Conference at 12-5. The Bulls’ fast start has been a total team effort and a heck of a coaching job from Billy Donovan.

Still, a big reason for the Bulls’ strong start has been the play of DeMar DeRozan. The 4-time NBA All-Star is having one of the best seasons of his career. DeRozan and the Bulls’ success flies in the face of most of the preseason projections from NBA prognosticators.

Bleacher Report’s Zach Buckley was recently called out for his take on the Bulls signing DeRozan. Take a look at this tweet from NBC Sports’ Bulls Talk Twitter account:

We’ll stop posting this when DeMar stops posting 30+ pic.twitter.com/tVE3R7nuXb — Bulls Talk (@NBCSBulls) November 16, 2021

Buckley isn’t alone. In fact, his B/R colleague Grant Hughes had similar things to say about DeRozan and the Bulls before the season. Thankfully, Hughes at least acknowledged his misjudgment in a recent article.

Hughes wrote:

I was all the way out on the Chicago Bulls’ recent roster-building plans, which included last year’s exchange of two first-rounders and Wendell Carter Jr. for Nikola Vucevic, as well as this past offseason’s costly addition of DeMar DeRozan. It felt like Chicago was sacrificing a ton of draft equity and payroll flexibility for a roster that wouldn’t defend, wouldn’t fit together and probably couldn’t finish higher than sixth in the East. All that was dead wrong, of course, as the Bulls are among the conference’s best teams. They’ve already bested the Toronto Raptors, Utah Jazz, Boston Celtics, Brooklyn Nets, Dallas Mavericks and both L.A. squads, posting top-10 rankings in both offensive and defensive efficiency along the way. DeRozan has been an efficient scorer; Alex Caruso and Lonzo Ball are wreaking havoc defensively; Zach LaVine is unstoppable. The whole thing works. So! Apologies are in order. The Bulls look great. Would an “I’m sorry” tweet suffice, or do we need to up the ante and charter a skywriter?

