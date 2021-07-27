Bulls Warned Not to Make ‘Colossal Mistake’ Signing Pricey Free-Agent PG

The Chicago Bulls need a point guard, but not every available free agent is a good fit.

While you’ll find plenty of fans on board with the acquisition of New Orleans Pelicans restricted free agent Lonzo Ball. Likewise, there tons of fans who would fall all over themselves if the team had a realistic chance of trading for Damian Lillard or Ben Simmons.

The jury seems to be more split on Los Angeles Lakers unrestricted free agent, Dennis Schroder.

Signing Dennis Schroder Would Be a “Colossal Mistake” Says Analyst

Andrew Miller of Pippen Ain’t Easy is not a fan of the Bull signing Dennis Schroder. He considers his price tag far too high for what Chicago would get in return.

He called the potential signing a “colossal mistake.”

Miller wrote:

There are so many other options out there for the Bulls to pursue this summer at point guard instead of Schroder. My personal take on it would be that even the Los Angeles Lakers veteran scoring point guard Reggie Jackson would be a better target at the one for the Bulls than Schroder. Schroder was mentioned by ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski in a mock draft he was on this weekend that Chicago could be opening the door to pursue Schroder in unrestricted free agency this summer. But the Bulls should avoid doing that if there are any other quality point guards out there. It would even be valid to say that second-year point guard and former North Carolina Tar Heel Coby White would be a better option at the one for the Bulls heading into next season. Woj mentioned that the Bulls, New York Knicks, Dallas Mavericks, and Pelicans could all be preparing to offer a point guard like Schroder north of $18 million annually this summer. That asking price is way too high for someone like Schroder that has not registered a single box plus/minus above zero in eight seasons in his NBA career to date.

Schroder would be a defensive upgrade at point guard for the Bulls, which is huge because of how poor Chicago was defending pick-and-roll situations.

However, is that alone a big enough reason to spend “north of $18 million” per season to lock Schroder in for at least two seasons?

There Are Better Options

As Miller mentioned, Los Angeles Clippers guard Reggie Jackson is a better pick-up for the Bulls. He’s physically stronger, a better three-point shooter and this past offseason, he proved himself to be a legitimate clutch performer as the Clippers dealt with the loss of star Kawhi Leonard.

Likewise, when you compare salaries, talent and production, a strong case could be made for the Bulls to simply stick with Coby White at point guard if the next best option is Schroder.

White is still only 21 years old, and he certainly showed growth from his rookie season to last year. He still has tons to learn about running point guard in the NBA, but for about a fourth of the salary required to sign Schroder, White has more value.

Also Read: