Potential Bulls Free-Agent Target Has Eye-Popping Salary Demand: Report

If Dennis Schröder gets his way, he’s going to be a very rich man this offseason. The problem is, it may be difficult to find a team willing to pay him what he’s looking to earn.

During an appearance on the Abteilung Basketball podcast, Armin Andres, The VP of the German Basketball Federation, says Schroder has made it clear, he wants $100-$120 million in his next contract, per TalkBasket.

This information didn’t come directly from Schroder, but the 27-year-old did turn down a 4-year, $84 million extension offer from the Los Angeles Lakers earlier this year. That’s an average of $21 million per season, which would mean he is likely looking for at least $100 million of the same timeframe.

That’s an average of $25 million per campaign, which would imply, he would need to fit on a team as one-third of a Big 3. Teams that might be interested, including the Chicago Bulls, have to ask themselves if that’s a good value.

NBC Sports’ Rob Schaefer wrote:

The Bulls reportedly intend to upgrade at point guard this offseason, and, without a 2021 first-round draft pick, free agency represents the most fertile ground to do so. Provided Schröder and the Lakers don’t reach an extension agreement by Aug. 1, the 27-year-old point guard will be an unrestricted free agent. But for the Bulls to free up salary cap space in the neighborhood of Schröder’s desired range, they would need to renounce all of their current free agents and likely waive Thad Young and Tomáš Satoranský, whose contracts carry partial guarantees for next season. On top of the monetary cost, it would be a hefty price to pay.

Is Schroder worth that sort of monetary and chemistry-related sacrifice?

Schroder’s Contract Could Become an Albatross

It’s easy to see how year 3 and 4 of Schroder’s deal could wind up being something a team is in a hurry to get off its books.

Schroder is coming off his lowest points-per-game average since 2015, and he shot a less-than-stellar 33% from three-point range. His assist-to-turnover ration (2.1:1) is nothing to write home about, and you could make the argument Coby White has what it takes to become a younger, and perhaps better version of Schroder on offense.

Schroder will probably always be a better defender because of his long arms, but White has shown the willingness to work hard on that end, which is the biggest part of the battle to win.

Is Schroder a big enough upgrade to make the financial leap and to part with a glue guy like Thaddeus Young?

Remember, the latter is one Zach LaVine’s favorite teammates, and you’d be moving him out of town in favor of Schroder in a contract year for LaVine.

Best teammate you could ask for too!! Congrats bro👊🏽🙏🏽 — Zach LaVine (@ZachLaVine) June 23, 2021

There May Be Better PG Options for the Bulls

Lonzo Ball, Spencer Dinwiddie, and even Jalen Brunson might offer more bang for the buck. The Bulls need to address the point guard position and finding a 2-way player is important, but there are better fits along the free-agent and trade markets than Schroder.

Also Read: