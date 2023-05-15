Bulls’ DeMar DeRozan Sends Message to Warriors’ Jordan Poole

At one point in his career, Chicago Bulls star DeMar DeRozan was a young player who was just handed life-changing money. That second contract with the Toronto Raptors was worth a fraction of what players get today with DeRozan signing a four-year, $38 million contract ahead of the 2012-13 season.

This past summer, Golden State Warriors guard Jordan Poole received a four-year extension worth $128 million. Despite that disparity, amid what was a disappointing postseason for the Warriors youngster, DeRozan offered some insight and advice for the 23-year-old guard.

“Nobody has a perfect offseason,” DeRozan said on ‘Podcast P with Paul George’ on May 14 in an interview that was recorded during the Western Conference Semi-Finals that saw the Warriors toppled by the Los Angeles Lakers in six games. “We all done had our shares of struggles, and sometimes those struggles are necessary for…what’s to come later. That’s the way I look at it. It sucks that he’s struggling for his team. I’m sure he wants to do everything to help his team. But sometimes, for his career, this may be something he needs to be even 10 times better than he could even expect later if this didn’t happen.”

Poole averaged a career-high 20.4 points on 57.3% true shooting with 4.5 assists and 2.7 rebounds during the regular season. The warning signs of his postgame decline, however – 10.3 points on 44.7% true shooting with 3.5 assists and 2.2 rebounds while shooting 25.4% on threes – possibly foretold his decline, particularly from deep compared to last year’s regular season when he shot 36.4% from deep.

He shot just 33.6% from deep this past regular season.

Last postseason, Poole averaged 17.0 points, 3.8 assists, and 2.8 rebounds on 65.4% true shooting and connected on 39.1% of his deep looks en route to a championship after what was then his breakout season.

To DeRozan’s point, Poole’s offseason was punctuated by a punch from teammate Draymond Green during a practice in October that is said to have created a distinct line of tension between the older and younger Warriors players, per a report from ESPN NBA senior writer, Ramona Shelburne on May 13.

“I don’t speak on it much,” Poole told Shelburne. “But I will say that … you’ve got to have a different level of maturity.

“We had a season to play. You’re going to have to play with these people in the locker room, and that’s why I said maturity is a big thing. What I know for a fact is there aren’t many people who would be able to think logically and understand the magnitude of the situation, you know?”

Poole added that his relationship with Green is “just business” and “basketball”, per Logan Murdock of The Ringer.

“If he wasn’t going through this moment that he’s going through now, would he pan out to be the player that he probably sees his self to be? Probably not. You probably need this moment to become more later down the line. It sucks in the moment but that’s how I look at it. Because I been through it, P been through it – we been through that. And sometimes that’s the s*** that builds you up to even be more of a more resilient player. Because, s***, your favorite players, everybody done went through it someway, somehow.”

DeRozan has long dealt with the stigma that he doesn’t perform up to expectations in the postseason – he currently has the lowest career plus-minus in NBA playoff history, per Statmuse, which was spotlighted after the Bulls were knocked out of the playoffs by the Milwaukee Bucks in five games last postseason.

“We not Michael Jordan. It’s only one Michael Jordan, and even he had his moments where he was some s***. And he figured it out. It made him more resilient and he came back. So that’s how I look at it. I don’t think it’s because of all that other stuff. That’s just my opinion.”

But the punch was not the last of Poole being on the wrong side of headlines. In early May, he also caught flack for spending a large amount of money on a date with rapper Ice Spice.

DeRozan knows all about the dangers of big contracts and what they can do to certain players.

DeRozan was asked about the impact of Poole’s contract and echoed sentiments from teammate Patrick Beverley that many players in the NBA simply do not love basketball and instead play because of their talent alone.

“You see it from both ways,” DeRozan said. “Guys say, ‘Man, I got to get paid. I got to do this.’ And you see some guys get paid and be like, ‘I’m good.’ It definitely varies. I remember my contract year, after I got paid, it was a thing to me. Like, ‘F*** that. I gotta work twice as hard.’ … Just because I didn’t want my contract to be a issue or even be talked about. So I wanted to work my a** off even more.”

He cited that initial big payday in the summer of 2012 ahead of the Olympics that saw Team USA win gold. DeRozan was a member of the USA Select Team that scrimmages against Team USA.

“My motivation was even pushed even higher. But that’s me. Some guys be like, ‘S***, I’m cool. I’m good. This was all I needed. I’ll turn in back up in three, four years when my contract is up, and it don’t work like that.”

Beverley previously estimated that “50%” of NBA players don’t love the game and said that he was being kind.

George was kinder, putting that number at roughly “75 to 100” players in the league that “stink”.

It’s no secret that Beverley is an intense individual to the point that DeRozan says he even “sleeps aggressively”.

But Beverley’s energy, he would tell you, is always with the best interest of the team at heart and there might not be a better illustration of that than this story from Karl-Anthony Towns of the Minnesota Timberwolves which was co-signed by George who also played with Beverley on the Los Angeles Clippers.

Beverley is an unrestricted free agent and, his expectations for his next contract could conflict with the construction of the Bulls’ roster.

But, given what he brings and his approach to the game, he may be indispensable to this group.