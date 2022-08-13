Bulls Playmaker Hilariously Roasts Former Star Teammate

New Chicago Bulls point guard Goran Dragic was brought in to provide depth and insurance behind starter Lonzo Ball. There are some who say he is “washed” and shouldn’t be expected to offer much entering his aged-36 season.

But there are others who think he can make a legitimate impact.

In the meantime, Dragic is staying ready by playing in the FIBA World Championships hitting game-winners despite adjusting to his new role as “Robin” instead of “Batman”.

He’s also staying loose by keeping up with old teammates and offering up some unsolicited – but perhaps needed – criticism. His target was former Miami Heat teammate Jimmy Butler who has been on a world tour of sorts.

Dragic Sounds Off on Butler

Butler took to Instagram on July 27 and nearly broke the internet with his stunning new look. Always one to sport a unique hairstyle, even in his days with the Bulls, Butler had trended towards a more modern braided look in recent years.

He has nixed that style in favor of long, draping dreadlocks

Dragic, who again has been staying busy overseas, just got his first look at his former Heat teammate’s new ‘do and had to let him know what he thought of it.

Goran Dragic had jokes for his old pal Jimmy Butler pic.twitter.com/v1ZG5tREfg — Josh Buckhalter (@JoshGBuck) August 13, 2022

This is nothing new for Butler and Dragic who grew rather close during their time together in South Beach.

They bonded over their love of soccer with the Bulls guard telling Sports Illustrated’s Rohan Nadkarni that he liked to poke and prod Butler from time to time. Dragic even tricked Butler into giving him a free cup of his Big Face brand coffee during the Orlando bubble in 2020.

Dragic’s Signed for 16-Game Season

During the August 9 episode of the “Bulls Talk Podcast”, host K.C. Johnson pointed out that Dragic is indeed insurance for Ball as well as depth. But he alluded to the fact that Dragic is also a known veteran commodity for the postseason.

The Bulls struggled with depth as the season wore on and looked out of sorts without Ball on the floor.

Despite poor numbers in a regular season split between the Brooklyn Nets and Philadelphia 76ers, he managed to do solid work in the postseason for the former once he was traded averaging 10.5 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 1.5 assists.

Goran Dragic sinks Turkey with an amazing stepback in crunch time 🔥🇸🇮 🎥 @ntv pic.twitter.com/ZoSgzBl7O3 — BasketNews (@BasketNews_com) August 12, 2022

The Nets got swept by the Boston Celtics in the first round.

Dragic wouldn’t be able to replicate the playmaking Ball does. Few in the NBA, let alone the Bulls roster can.

Still, the 14-year vet nearly averaged a steal per game as well in the Nets’ lone playoff series.

Dragic’s Impact on Bulls

Dragic is a good addition to a Bulls team still light on postseason experience for several core players, including Ball who has yet to make an appearance in a playoff series. Last season was the first team he’s been on that even qualified.

To not have the offense become so disjointed if Ball is unable to perform for an extended stretch could have seen the Bulls end last season with a few more wins.

That could have meant a better seed and matchup as opposed to the defending champs.

At the time, that was the Milwaukee Bucks and Giannis Antetokounmpo who they threw everything at and still had no answer for. Dragic is not the answer for that particular problem should the Bulls come across it again.

But he will help to keep things on track instead of the “my turn, your turn” offense we saw.

That along with the expected improvements from Ayo Dosunmu in his second season and, perhaps, even Coby White should have the Bulls better off as Ball’s status remains in limbo.