Bulls Goran Dragic Ready for ‘Robin’ Role with Superstar

The Chicago Bulls officially signed Goran Dragic on August 2 for a one-year, $2.9 million deal that will allow him to handle backup duties behind Lonzo Ball.

Coby White, Alex Caruso, and Ayo Dosunmu all will be in the mix for backup guard minutes, so it may be tough for Dragic to carve out any substantial role on the court.

Regardless, Dragic provides veteran leadership and depth for the Bulls. Ball and Zach LaVine have a history of being hurt so Dragic may see elevated minutes at junctures of next season.

After spending more or less seven seasons with the Miami Heat, Dragic is a veteran when it comes to playing in big games. He played in the 2020 Finals and has appeared in 60 playoff games, averaging 14.6 points, 6.4 rebounds, and 3.4 assists.

The Bulls may be deep at the guard position, but don’t be surprised if Dragic’s name is called upon and he delivers on an impactful role next season.

Dragic Ready to Help Slovenia Defend EuroBasket Title

Due to the pandemic, it has been five years since EuroBasket transpired. Dragic’s native country of Slovenia won the title back in 2017, with Dragic winning MVP honors.

In the gold medal game against Serbia, Dragic led the charge with 35 points. Luka Doncic also played but was only a young teenager at the time.

On August 5, Dragic committed to his home country of Slovenia in hopes of defending their title. Now an elder statesman in the basketball world, Dragic knows he is not in his prime anymore, but still would like to contribute.

“In my opinion, I will play a little less minutes, it will not be at that level,” Dragic tells EuroHoops. “I don’t know how much I played, 36 minutes per game? Everything will depend on how I feel. The role will definitely be different. I was Batman, but now I’ll be Robin.”

Doncic is projected to star, but Dragic is still expected to play a key role as a secondary option.

“My role remains the same, Luka’s may have changed a bit more, but I believe that everyone has their own role in the national team and that there will be no problems.”

It remains to be seen if Dragic can maintain his usage from what it was in his prime, but it would be premature to expect the veteran to play less than 25 minutes per game.

Dragic Had to Convince the Bulls to Let Him Play

During his interview with EuroHoops, Dragic gave surprising comments about how the Bulls wanted him to not play.

“When I had a medical exam with Chicago and sat down with them, they said I’d rather not play. I said I’d rather and in the end it’s the player who decides. I had to go to Chicago, undergo a medical examination, and everything else. When you go to a medical examination, you always wait for the results, because you never know what can happen”.

At his age, it is not surprising the Bulls rather he sits this one out, but foreign players always have a sense of pride when it comes to representing their native countries. Add to the fact, he’s looking to help his country defend their title, it was going to be tough to keep him away.