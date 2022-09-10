Analyst Makes Strong Hall of Fame Argument for Bulls Star

Last season, Chicago Bulls star DeMar DeRozan displayed fourth-quarter wizardry while often lifting the team from the clutches of defeat. DeRozan has long been known as one of the more consistent performers in the NBA.

A former top-10 draft pick in 2009, DeRozan has been the face of a franchise with the Toronto Raptors and an afterthought (in terms of media attention) with the San Antonio Spurs.

He has always continued to add to his game.

And he showed last season just how he continues to round out his game even in the latter stages of his career as he helped the Bulls snap a five-year playoff drought. It’s a career that could have him on a Hall-of-Fame trajectory as he climbs one of the most prominent lists in the NBA this coming season.

DeRozan ‘In The Mix’ for Hall of Fame

DeRozan is not one of the “locks” for the Hall of Fame, says Rob Peterson of The Athletic.

The 13-year veteran is still “active, in the mix” according to Peterson along with the likes of Devin Booker and newcomer to the list, Jayson Tatum. Former Bulls cornerstone Jimmy Butler is also in the group.

“Every NBA hall-eligible top-50 scorer except Tom Chambers (20,049) and Antawn Jamison (20,042) has been honored. (Don’t look now, but DeMar DeRozan is No. 50 on the NBA list with 19,869 career points.)”

DeRozan is coming off of scoring the most points he has in any regular season of his career.

DeMar DeRozan is the KING OF THE FOURTH | EVERY Clutch Play from the 2021-22 season | Chicago Bulls

But with continued health, he has a legitimate shot at cracking the top 40 which could have even more serious implications than his current standing.

“Those bucket-getters usually get into the Hall. He has five All-Star appearances and three All-NBA nods. While his BBRHOFP is low, it’s higher than [Rudy] Gobert’s. Still, if he can put together another solid three to four seasons, his career point total will be too hard for hall voters to ignore.”

DeRozan’s HoF Chances in Context

DeRozan’s Basketball-Reference Hall of Fame probability – or “BBRHOFP” – currently stands at 20.9%. As Peterson noted, Gobert’s probability is 19.8%. Peterson argues that the latter’s three Defensive Player of the Year awards and four All-NBA nods make him a “near-lock” for the Hall.

DeRozan does not have any DPOY awards. But he does have five All-Star appearances to Gobert’s three and just one fewer All-NBA selection.

Another three seasons on the low end of Peterson’s projection, even at a similar rate to his time with the Spurs – an average of 1,485 total points per season – would put DeRozan on pace for over 24,000 points in his career and well within the top-30 all-time.

An additional year at that same rate and he’s flirting with the top 20.

Celebrating #Spurs50 with a special #TrickShotoftheDay every day for 50 days! No. 10 features one of DeMar DeRozan's many signature moves. (🔊 ON) pic.twitter.com/KQApeXiXcJ — Josh Paredes (@Josh810) September 8, 2022

There are seven active players standing between DeRozan and the 20th spot on the All-Time list including Kevin Durant (21st), James Harden (28th), and Stephen Curry (47th).

Any of them could be considered safe bets to finish ahead of DeRozan when all is said and done in their respective careers. But the other four – Russell Westbrook (30th), Chris Paul (39th), Lamarcus Aldridge (44th), and Joe Johnson (46th) – are all either older than DeRozan or in roles less featured than DeRozan is.

Carmelo Anthony — who is still playing — and Vince Carter are the only current top-20 scorers not in the Hall of Fame (yet).

Everything DeRozan Does is ‘Mental’

Earlier this offseason, DeRozan had teammate Patrick Williams come out to train with him in Los Angeles. The Bulls youngster came away impressed with the veteran mental approach to preparation and finding an edge.

“Anything he does is mental,” Williams said He likes to play mind games. He likes to challenge himself mentally, as I see.”

Williams went on to discuss how DeRozan challenges himself by practicing with some of the game’s best. A practice he has continued this offseason with photos of him and Tatum floating around social media.

DeRozan also pays attention to the narratives on him including renewed doubts this summer.

There will always be negatives one can point out – DeRozan’s minus-13 net rating in the playoffs versus the Milwaukee Bucks did him no favors.

As long as he maintains his signature work ethic he’ll maintain his potential Hall-of-Fame track.