Insider Lists Bulls as Potential Landing Spot for All-Star PG

There’s expected to be a firesale on point guard talent all across the NBA this summer, and the Chicago Bulls are a team that can’t leave the offseason without an upgrade.

Second-year guard Coby White had his struggles last season, but now having suffered a shoulder injury, can’t be relied on for the start of next season, even as a non-traditional point guard option.

And Tomas Satoransky is the only other point guard under contract next year.

It seems a matter of ‘who,’ not ‘if,’ in regards to the Bulls looming pursuit. Thankfully, they face a number of options.

Among them, is veteran point guard Mike Conley, who’s expected to hit the free agency market this offseason after being named to the All-Star team for the first time in his 14 year career.

The 33-year old averaged 16.2 points, six assists, 3.5 rebounds, and 1.4 steals for a Jazz team that finished with the best record in both the West and the entire NBA.

Conley to Chicago?

In his latest piece for Bleacher Report, Previewing NBA Free Agency for 2021’s Top 20 Free Agents, Eric Pincus discussed the top names within the upcoming free agency class and mentioned possible landing spots.

The Chicago Bulls were mentioned in regards to a number of different players, but one name stood out among the rest: that of Mike Conley, All-Star point guard for the Utah Jazz.

As Pincus notes, it’s not outrageous to think he may part ways with only his second-ever NBA home after the two sides flamed out prematurely in the playoffs for the second straight year:

Do the Jazz blame injuries for the loss and reinvest? Luxury tax concerns could push them in a different direction. Depending on what other suitors offer Conley, pencil him in to return to Utah, but don’t mark it in ink.

No matter where Conley lands, Pincus estimates his per-year value at $25-million. That’s not a number that the Chicago Bulls could currently offer, but they’d be wise to find ways to get there.

Conley is Everything the Bulls Need, and Then Some

When looking at this Chicago Bulls roster, it’s hard not to see the immediate benefits of adding not only another point guard, but one to the caliber and tier in which Mike Conley resides in all-time.

He’s a reliable scoring option on all three levels with the defensive acumen to match. Including a seven-year postseason streak from 2010 to 2017, Conley’s played in 67 playoff career playoff games, with a 34-33 record after the Utah Jazz’s collapse against the LA Clippers.

That kind of talent and experience, even at age 33, is nearly invaluable in today’s NBA.

It’s why guys like Chris Paul, Kyle Lowry, and himself can all expect to earn big contracts this summer, despite entering what most around the league would consider the twilights of their careers.

In addition to what Conley would provide the Bulls now, think of the benefits of placing him in a locker room next to Coby White as a mentor. Chicago’s second-year point guard is in somewhat of a grey area after two seasons, in regards to whether or not he’s a true point guard.

Adding a perennial top point guard to both this roster and locker room is as much as a must-have for the Chicago Bulls walking into next season.

Will it be Mike Conley? Or someone else?

