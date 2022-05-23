All-Freshman Big 12 Performer on Bulls Draft Radar

The Chicago Bulls’ offseason is well underway at this point after being eliminated by the Milwaukee Bucks in the first round of the NBA Playoffs. The first order of business for the Bulls this offseason will be the NBA Draft on June 23.

The Bulls will have the 18th overall pick in the draft and have begun preparing themselves by hosting prospects for workouts. The latest prospect to work out for the Bulls was Baylor guard Kendall Brown on Monday.

NBA draft prospect Kendall Brown had a workout today with the Chicago Bulls, per his Instagram. Brown is a guard and played college basketball at Baylor. — Daniel Greenberg (@ChiSportUpdates) May 23, 2022

Brown’s Background

Brown played his freshman season at Baylor where he started all 34 games for the Bears averaging 9.4 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 1.0 steals per game while shooting 58.4% from the field and 34.1% from three. His play earned him Big 12 All-Freshman honors after he was named the Big 12 Preseason Freshman of the Year.

Prior to Baylor Brown was highly regarded as a consensus five-star recruit who was named to the McDonald’s All-American game, Jordan Brand Classic, and the Nike Hoop Summit. Brown started his high school career at East Ridge High School in Woodbury, Minnesota before he transferred to Sunrise Christian Academy in Bel Aire, Kansas.

At Sunrise Christian Brown was teammates with fellow 2022 draft prospect Kennedy Chandler. As seniors, they helped lead the school to the Geico Nationals title game.

Basketball runs in Brown’s blood. His father Courtney Brown Sr. played professionally overseas and was also a member of the Harlem Globetrotters.

What Brown Brings

Brown is listed at 6’7 and 200 lbs with a wingspan of 6’11. Brown is still a very young and raw prospect having just turned 19 on May 11. Position wise he is primarily a wing that has explosive athleticism and is extremely effective in transition.

During his freshman season at Baylor, Brown was at his best around the basket shooting 78% around the rim. With his size and lateral quickness, Brown projects to be a good defender in a switching defense.

According to NBADraft.net Brown’s NBA comparisons are Al-Farouq Aminu and Mo Harkless. According to the site, Brown also lacks a good shooting form and his skill set needs some refining

Good Fit for the Bulls?

There are a couple of areas that Brown could help the Bulls with. The team lacked some athleticism last season and Brown is regarded as one of the best athletes in this draft. He also could help improve the Bulls on the defensive end since they struggled at times this season.

However, Brown doesn’t address two of the Bulls’ biggest needs which are rim protection and three-point shooting. If players like Walker Kessler or Malaki Branham are available for the Bulls it’s fair to wonder if they might opt for one of them to address those pressing needs.

With the Bulls’ current roster the team appears to be in a win-now situation. With Brown’s skills needing some refining, it’s possible Chicago could prefer a player that is more prepared to contribute right away.

The draft is still one month away and a lot will change for teams over the coming weeks. The Bulls’ decision could also be impacted by what they feel Zach LaVine will decide when he becomes a free agent.