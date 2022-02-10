Bulls Should Be ‘Very Interested’ in Low-Cost OKC Forward: Says NBA Analyst

The Chicago Bulls may not want to make a huge splash to fill their void at forward, but perhaps they will look at the available and efficient Kenrich Williams from the OKC Thunder.

Bleacher Report’s Greg Swartz believes the Bulls are among the teams who should be interested in trading for Williams. Swartz wrote: “Williams, 27, should be in high demand at the deadline. He’s an excellent defender who knocks down threes at a high level and consistently makes winning plays. With a $2 million salary, he’s an easy salary match for cash-strapped teams. The Los Angeles Lakers, Utah Jazz, Chicago Bulls and Brooklyn Nets should all be very interested.”

There is no secret, the Bulls could use some depth at the power forward position. Even if Patrick Williams makes it back to the team this season, as most are beginning to believe he will, Chicago still needs a more natural power forward behind him.

Williams doesn’t have elite size at 6’6″, but he does have experience playing both forward spots. The 27-year-old also brings some solid three-point shooting at almost 41% over the last two seasons, strong defense, and some much-needed toughness.

If there is a major weakness in Williams’ game it is his foul shooting. This season, Williams has converted just 52% of his foul shots. For his career, he has made 53%. Even with that shortcoming, Williams could be an important asset for the Bulls.

A second unit that features Coby White, Alex Caruso, Williams, Javonte Green and Tony Bradley is a pretty scrappy bunch. Also, chances are, the Bulls wouldn’t need to part ways with major assets to bring Williams to the Windy City.

Is it Better for the Bulls to Chase Low-Risk Options?

There is a ton of talk about the Bulls going after a major name like Jerami Grant or Harrison Barnes. The temptation to go all-in with a trade of Williams and White is understandable. However, the safer approach is for the Bulls to look at swinging a lower-risk move like one that might bring Williams to the fold.

A bigger deal would accelerate the Bulls’ timeline and force them to contend for a championship this year with a ring-or-bust approach.

What Would Acquiring Kenrich Williams Cost the Bulls?

Chicago shouldn’t have to come off a major asset to get Williams. Trading an expiring a comparable deal like Matt Thomas could get it down. Williams is making $2 million this year, but he’s also under contract for the 2022-23 season.

Thomas makes $1.6 million, but he will be an unrestricted free agent at the end of the year. That would allow the Thunder to cut nearly $500K this season and get from underneath Williams’ modest deal a year earlier.

Chicago might also need to throw in their 2026 second-round pick as well. The Thunder has begun stockpiling a treasure trove of first-round picks and cap flexibility. This minor move would only deliver OKC more assets.

