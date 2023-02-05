Bulls Insider Gets Real on Team Entering Kyrie Irving Trade Sweepstakes

Kyrie Irving is once again the talk of the NBA, after The Athletic’s Shams Charania and ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski both reported on Friday that the Brooklyn Nets star had requested a trade. That request comes amid failed negotiations on a contract extension for the eight-time All-Star.

And while the Chicago Bulls haven’t garnered much mention from the hoops press as potential suitors, oddsmakers have listed the club among the favorites to land Irving (as a 7-to-1 shot).

However, one Bulls insider — namely, NBC Sports Chicago’s KC Johnson — doesn’t envision the franchise making any effort to get into mix. Here’s what Johnson had to say about the possibility ahead of the Bulls’ bout with the Portland Trail Blazers on Saturday:

“I would say no. I have not heard that come across my radar to this point. And it just, to me, kind of flies in the face of everything this front office has talked about in terms of continuity and trying to win with what they have.”

Bulls Insider KC Johnson Breaks Down the Kyrie Irving Situation

Johnson made it clear that he wasn’t making any kind of commentary on Irving’s hardwood exploits. And few would given the 27-5-5 line he’s posting this season (while also hitting 37.4% of his attempts from three-point range).

The stuff away from the court is another matter entirely, though; especially as relates to the Bulls.

“Kyrie, obviously, is a sublime talent — there’s no arguing that. But this franchise historically has steered away from players who can cause problems off the court. And I’m not saying Kyrie has done that, but he certainly creates headlines off the court. Some of them can be unnecessary at times,” Johnson said.

“So, that, to me, is inconsistent with how this franchise does business and I would be surprised if the Bulls get in that race.”

As it stands, the Los Angeles Lakers, Phoenix Suns and Dallas Mavericks are said to be the teams who have shown interest in trading for Irving in the wake of his request. Of course, that list could shrink/grow as the February 9 trade deadline draws nearer.

The Roundabout Way That the Bulls Could Get Involved in a Kyrie Trade

While Johnson clearly won’t be putting any money down on Arturas Karnisovas and Marc Eversley making a Kyrie play at the deadline, the Bulls insider can envision a scenario in which Chicago enters the fray as a third party to help facilitate a larger Irving trade.

“One thing you could see is perhaps a three-way trade opening up that, right now, is not on the table or talked about. Between now and the deadline, maybe there’s an opportunity where you get involved in a three-way deal where a big contract is moved because Kyrie’s contract is so big,” Johnson said.

Even then, though, Johnson expects the Irving situation to play itself out sans the Bulls.

“I don’t see that happening, but that’s certainly one possibility. Because, as we know, if nothing else the trade deadline is a fluid situation.”