Zach LaVine’s IG Post Fuels Speculation Amid Bulls Trade Rumors

Amid trade rumors that have followed him since at least last offseason, Chicago Bulls star Zach LaVine added a little fuel to the fire. Following a recent photo shoot for New Balance, LaVine shared a picture of himself along with agent Rich Paul and fellow Klutch Sports client, Tyrese Maxey of the Philadelphia 76ers.

Adding to the confusion, LaVine posted the image in an Instagram story without any additional context. Maxey shared LaVine’s post but most of the attention remained on the Bulls guard amid lingering trade rumors.

The Bulls and Sixers held trade talks regarding LaVine this past offseason, per NBC Sports Chicago’s K.C. Johnson, though nothing beyond the “preliminary” stages.

Chicago was also linked to the Brooklyn Nets, New York Knicks, and Portland Trail Blazers in LaVine trades while the Dallas Mavericks were also a potential landing spot for the two-time former All-Star.

The image, which even piqued the interest of international Sixers fans, sparked some renewed interest among the base as the Sixers still have James Harden’s trade request looming over them. Some didn’t feel as though the picture was any indication of anything in particular.

Zach LaVine Downplays Trade Rumors

LaVine has clarified that the rumors have not come from his camp and that he remains committed to the Bulls after signing a five-year, $215 million contract last offseason. But he has also made note of the trade rumors being a bit too persistent.

“It’s always rumors. But I always heard where there’s smoke, there’s fire,” LaVine said via NBC Sports Bay Area on August 5. “And, every once in a while, you see a little too much smoke.”

LaVine’s post only added fuel to the speculative fire about a potential trade. The speculation began when the full video debuted, though it also included Denver Nuggets star Jamal Murray, Stanford standout Cameron Brink, Los Angeles Clippers star Kawhi Leonard, and more on October 6.

Still, teams have shown interest in him amid the Bulls’ rumored shopping.

“Rival teams have checked in with the Bulls about LaVine’s availability … but no team has been willing to meet Chicago’s reportedly large asking price,” ESPN’s Jamal Collier wrote on October 9. “LaVine, 28, is owed $129 million over the next three seasons and owns a $48.9 million … player option in 2026-27.”

Bulls Not Looking to Give Zach LaVine Away

It’s one thing for the Bulls to gauge the trade interest in LaVine. But their sustained high valuation of him suggests it is not merely an effort by the cap-conscious organization to shed his salary.

Matt Moore of Action Network wrote the Bulls were seeking “star assets” on February 06. The asking price has been described as “giant” by Fred Katz of The Athletic on July 20.

“One league source said the Bulls would be focused on getting a good young player, multiple first-round picks and salary filler if they decide to trade LaVine,” wrote NBC Sports Chicago’s K.C. Johnson on June 19. “Another said one first-round pick and an established, high-end player might be sufficiently intriguing.”

Until that offer comes along, expect LaVine to remain a Bull.