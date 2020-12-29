Bulls Will Be Rocking Iconic Logo on Uniforms vs. Wizards

The Chicago Bulls will be wearing their third different uniform of the season in 4 games on Tuesday night when they play the Washington Wizards in D.C.

After coming up just short to the Golden State Warriors in the super-slick City jerseys (thanks to an error with the officiating) on Sunday night, the Bulls are going to their pinstripe road jerseys with Chicago emblazoned on the front. We’ve seen these jerseys before, but the difference is the rather iconic Jordan brand symbol on the upper-right shoulder.

Take a look:

For the first time ever, the 🐐 will be on our jersey tonight. pic.twitter.com/UFhBuh1mL5 — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) December 29, 2020

Maybe this will help the team get over the hump.

