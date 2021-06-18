Athletic Big Man Called Potential Replacement for Daniel Theis

Most in the Chicago Bulls universe would love to see the team re-sign Daniel Theis. His rugged defense, athleticism, respectable three-point shooting and leadership were exactly what Chicago needs in a power forward next to Nikola Vucevic.

However, Theis is going to be a free agent during the offseason, and per NBC Sports Chicago’s K.C. Johnson, the 29-year-old is expected to have several suitors–including the Charlotte Hornets.

Here is what Johnson said about Theis and the Bulls’ potentially futile efforts to bring him back to Chicago.

In conversations I’ve had with people around the league, Charlotte is one of several teams expected to show interest in Theis. The Bulls are interested. But you also have to guard against getting into a bidding war when you have more pressing needs. Free agency is unpredictable. If he doesn’t verbally agree on the first day of free agency, that helps the Bulls’ chances to re-sign him.

While the Bulls might have to hold their breath through the first day of free agency as they await Theis’ decision, they also must think about potential replacements.

One to consider is the Sacramento’s Richaun Holmes. Johnson added:

“I’ve long valued Richaun Holmes’ game. Could he be a Daniel Theis replacement if the Bulls don’t re-sign Theis?”

Holmes is a Local Guy Who Has Greatly Improved

The 27-year-old Holmes spent the first three years of his career with the Philadelphia 76ers before spending the 2018-19 season with the Phoenix Suns and landing with the Kings the last two years.

Holmes is a local guy who hails from Lockport, IL. He is coming off a career season that saw him average 14.2 points, 8.3 rebounds, 1.6 blocks on .637 shooting from the field and .794 accuracy from the free-throw line.

At 6’10” with long arms and springy legs, Holmes has the ability to be an excellent rim protector like Theis. However, he has made just 25% of his threes as a pro, and that includes 18% last season.

Theis would still seemingly be the choice for the Bulls if they had their way, but Holmes might not be a bad fallback plan for Chicago.

Everything Hinges on Chicago’s Draft Lottery Luck

The NBA Lottery is June 22 and it is a huge day for the future of the Bulls’ franchise.

According to the odds posted by FanDuel, the Bulls have a 20.3% chance of landing the No. 1 pick, and 4.5% chance of securing a Top-4 selection.

If there pick is in the top four, Chicago will have an option to draft the likes of Oklahoma State’s Cade Cunningham, Gonzaga’s Jalen Suggs, G-Leaguer Jalen Green or USC’s Evan Mobley.

If it is beneath the top four selections, the pick becomes the Orlando Magic’s pick as a part of the Vucevic trade. If the Bulls can keep their pick, it will help to shape their offseason direction.

