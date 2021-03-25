Twitter Reacts to Bulls’ Massive Three-Team Deal

One trade wasn’t sufficient for the Chicago Bulls on Thursday. After shipping Wendell Carter Jr., Otto Porter Jr., and two Top-4-protected draft picks to the Orlando Magic for Nikola Vucevic and Al-Farouq Aminu, the Bulls agreed to a second deal on Thursday.

Chicago also sent Chandler Hutchinson and Daniel Gafford to the Washington Wizards in exchange for Troy Brown Jr. and Mo Wagner, per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Washington is trading Troy Brown and Mo Wagner to Chicago for Daniel Gafford and Chandler Hutchinson, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 25, 2021

That deal was just the basis of a more layered trade that would include the Boston Celtics. Just minutes before Thursday’s deadline, the Bulls agreed to send Wagner to Beantown for physical center Daniel Theis, per Wojnarowski.

The Bulls also threw in Luke Kornet (headed to Boston) and picked up Javonte Green along with some cash considerations from the Celtics and Wizards.

Details of the Celtics/Wizards/Bulls deal, per league sources: Wizards get D. Gafford, C. Hutchinson

Celtics get L. Kornet, M. Wagner

Bulls get D. Theis, J. Green, T. Brown Jr. , $1.3m (from BOS) $250k (from WAS) — Ryan McDonough (@McDNBA) March 25, 2021

In case this has all become too cloudy for you to comprehend, Chicago Bulls Rumors delivers a complete look at the team’s new roster for the rest of the season, though we could see a buy-out or release in the coming weeks.

Chicago Bulls New Roster Tomas Satoransky – Coby White – Ryan Arcidiacono Zach Lavine – Denzel Valentine – Javonte Green Patrick Williams – Garrett Temple – Troy Brown Lauri Markkanen – Thaddeus Young – Al-Farouq Aminu Nikola Vucevic – Daniel Theis – Cristiano Felício pic.twitter.com/4CLB3DZAND — Chicago Bulls Rumors (@chicagobullsbot) March 25, 2021

Reaction to the Bulls’ Flurry of Moves

How did the Bulls, who the team didn’t move, react to the organization’s aggressive approach at the trade deadline.

Zach LaVine was shocked, and the veteran Thaddeus Young did what he’s done all year, and that’s lead with positivity and grace–though he did leave Kornet out of his tweet (probably because news of the big man’s inclusion in the deal came late).

😳 — Zach LaVine (@ZachLaVine) March 25, 2021

To my brothers moving to new homes I wish you all the best of luck and hope you all get the best opportunities possible. Good luck the rest of the way! All love and respect OP, Hutch, Wendell, and DG! ✊🏾✊🏾🤝🏾🤝🏾💯💯 — Thad Young (@yungsmoove21) March 25, 2021

FanSided’s Daniel Greenberg is simply taking it all in.

What a day for the Chicago Bulls. They acquired Nikola Vucevic, Al Farouq Aminu, Troy Brown, Daniel Theis, Javonte Green, $1.3m via Celtics, $250k via Wizards. They traded Otto Porter, Wendell Carter Jr, 2 first-round picks, Daniel Gafford, Luke Kornet, and Chandler Hutchinson. — Daniel Greenberg (@ChiSportUpdates) March 25, 2021

NBC Sports’ K.C. Johnson gives Bulls fans some insight into what Brown could bring to Chicago. A video included below the tweet shows Brown’s active hands, defensive instincts, and athleticism. Remember, he’s only 21 years old.

Wizards' drafting of Deni Avdija has impacted Troy Brown's playing time this season. But he averaged 10.4 ppg, 5.6 rpg and 2.6 apg last season, including averages of 15.3/7.3/4.5 in Wizards' 8 games in the bubble. He can defend too. Change of scenery could be boon. — K.C. Johnson (@KCJHoop) March 25, 2021

Troy Brown Jr – Best Defense, Transition Plays, Passing [2020 Washington Wizards]Wizards G/F Troy Brown Jr ('99) basketball-reference.com/players/b/browntr01.html The 15th pick in the 2018 draft, Brown Jr is a 6'6 wing possessing excellent bball IQ, court instincts and quick reflexes. His potential as an all-around point forward makes him an intriguing piece for the future of the Washington Wizards 0:07:28 | 1-on-1 Defense 0:08:35 | Passing… 2020-07-24T22:51:45Z

SB Nation’s Ricky O’Donnell loves the addition of Brown.

Love the Troy Brown move. It's a shot at a big guard who can defend and *maybe* bring a dribble-pass-shoot skill set for a totally forgettable center and a swing man who couldn't stay on the floor. New rule of thumb: if GarPax acquired them, trade 'em as soon as possible. — Ricky O'Donnell (@SBN_Ricky) March 25, 2021

Not every one of the Bulls’ new acquisitions had a ton of positive social media reaction. HoddieSmarf is happy to see Green gone from his Celtics.

Javonte Green is finally gone.. pic.twitter.com/EI7zzQ4dc1 — HoodieSmarf ☘️ (@SmartOfMarcus) March 25, 2021

Others chose to show off Green’s obvious athleticism.

Perhaps an overlooked acquisition by the Bulls today, Javonte Green. The man can FLY. #BullsNation pic.twitter.com/krAu6pshEX — The Stampede | Chicago Bulls Page (@BullsStampede) March 25, 2021

Finally, the Bulls added a physical and defensive-minded big man Theis. Barstool Chicago loves the addition of the German-born and heavily-tatted energy guy.

DANIEL THEIS HOW WE DOIN pic.twitter.com/TXQTLHpYeR — Barstool Chicago (@barstoolchicago) March 25, 2021

Yahoo! Sports’ Keith Smith called Theis “respectfully accountable.” Shouldn’t we all be that way?

Something I will miss from Daniel Theis: He was always very up front and honest in pressers. Never placed blame anywhere it wasn't due. He'd call out bad play by himself and the Celtics as a whole where it was warranted. It's refreshing when a guy is respectfully accountable. — Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) March 25, 2021

The Bulls Couldn’t Get Lonzo Ball, But…

Many Bulls fans wanted to see Arturas Karnisovas and Marc Eversley top off the day by acquiring Lonzo Ball. That didn’t happen, as reports indicated the price for the restricted free agent was too high.

Still, if you’re an objective and logical Bulls fan, you have to be impressed with the front office’s willingness and competency to complete meaningful trades that would appear to make the team better.

Also, the Bulls didn’t take on any crippling salaries that will prevent them from adding Ball or another upgrade at point guard in the offseason. Don’t forget, Chicago still has the rights to promising stretch big man Marko Simonovic as well.

Don’t expect Lauri Markkanen to be a part of this team’s future moving forward unless we see him explode in the second half of the season alongside Vucevic. Also, don’t rule out the possibility of the Bulls moving Coby White to get back into the first round of the 2021 NBA Draft

For the first time in a long while, things are looking up for the Bulls, and it’s an exciting time to be a fan of the franchise.

