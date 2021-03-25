Twitter Reacts to Bulls’ Massive Three-Team Deal

Twitter Reacts to Bulls’ Massive Three-Team Deal

One trade wasn’t sufficient for the Chicago Bulls on Thursday. After shipping Wendell Carter Jr., Otto Porter Jr., and two Top-4-protected draft picks to the Orlando Magic for Nikola Vucevic and Al-Farouq Aminu, the Bulls agreed to a second deal on Thursday.

Chicago also sent Chandler Hutchinson and Daniel Gafford to the Washington Wizards in exchange for Troy Brown Jr. and Mo Wagner, per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

That deal was just the basis of a more layered trade that would include the Boston Celtics. Just minutes before Thursday’s deadline, the Bulls agreed to send Wagner to Beantown for physical center Daniel Theis, per Wojnarowski.

The Bulls also threw in Luke Kornet (headed to Boston) and picked up Javonte Green along with some cash considerations from the Celtics and Wizards.

In case this has all become too cloudy for you to comprehend, Chicago Bulls Rumors delivers a complete look at the team’s new roster for the rest of the season, though we could see a buy-out or release in the coming weeks.

Reaction to the Bulls’ Flurry of Moves

How did the Bulls, who the team didn’t move, react to the organization’s aggressive approach at the trade deadline.

Zach LaVine was shocked, and the veteran Thaddeus Young did what he’s done all year, and that’s lead with positivity and grace–though he did leave Kornet out of his tweet (probably because news of the big man’s inclusion in the deal came late).

FanSided’s Daniel Greenberg is simply taking it all in.

NBC Sports’ K.C. Johnson gives Bulls fans some insight into what Brown could bring to Chicago. A video included below the tweet shows Brown’s active hands, defensive instincts, and athleticism. Remember, he’s only 21 years old.

Troy Brown Jr – Best Defense, Transition Plays, Passing [2020 Washington Wizards]Wizards G/F Troy Brown Jr ('99) basketball-reference.com/players/b/browntr01.html The 15th pick in the 2018 draft, Brown Jr is a 6'6 wing possessing excellent bball IQ, court instincts and quick reflexes. His potential as an all-around point forward makes him an intriguing piece for the future of the Washington Wizards 0:07:28 | 1-on-1 Defense 0:08:35 | Passing…2020-07-24T22:51:45Z

SB Nation’s Ricky O’Donnell loves the addition of Brown.

Not every one of the Bulls’ new acquisitions had a ton of positive social media reaction. HoddieSmarf is happy to see Green gone from his Celtics.

Others chose to show off Green’s obvious athleticism.

Finally, the Bulls added a physical and defensive-minded big man Theis. Barstool Chicago loves the addition of the German-born and heavily-tatted energy guy.

Yahoo! Sports’ Keith Smith called Theis “respectfully accountable.” Shouldn’t we all be that way?

The Bulls Couldn’t Get Lonzo Ball, But…

Many Bulls fans wanted to see Arturas Karnisovas and Marc Eversley top off the day by acquiring Lonzo Ball. That didn’t happen, as reports indicated the price for the restricted free agent was too high.

Still, if you’re an objective and logical Bulls fan, you have to be impressed with the front office’s willingness and competency to complete meaningful trades that would appear to make the team better.

Also, the Bulls didn’t take on any crippling salaries that will prevent them from adding Ball or another upgrade at point guard in the offseason. Don’t forget, Chicago still has the rights to promising stretch big man Marko Simonovic as well.

Don’t expect Lauri Markkanen to be a part of this team’s future moving forward unless we see him explode in the second half of the season alongside Vucevic. Also, don’t rule out the possibility of the Bulls moving Coby White to get back into the first round of the 2021 NBA Draft

For the first time in a long while, things are looking up for the Bulls, and it’s an exciting time to be a fan of the franchise.

