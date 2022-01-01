Twitter Reacts to DeMar DeRozan’s Amazing Game-Winner (WATCH)

Happy New Year, Chicago Bulls fans.

Take that well wish directly from Bulls star DeMar DeRozan. He didn’t say those words, but he sure said it with his actions as his awkward, one-foot three-pointer sent his team to an exhilarating 108-106 win over the Indiana Pacers on Friday afternoon.

Take a look at this amazing shot:

The King of the Fourth has struck again.

Twitter Reacts to DeRozan’s Game-Winner

As you might expect, Twitter erupted after DeRozan’s game-winning shot. Even DeRozan’s teammate Zach LaVine had a quick Twitter response to the shot.

Truth be told, the shot selection wasn’t great by DeRozan on this shot, and a few more down the stretch. However, he has established himself as a great player, and the end result was what you want to see. Still, LaVine had to be thinking at some point during the final six seconds, “swing the ball.” Ultimately, it worked out.

Chicago sports insider Daniel Greenberg loved on the shot as well.

What a shot! What a celebration! This Bulls team is so fun to watch! (Via @chicagobulls) pic.twitter.com/Whx43PfdEt — Daniel Greenberg (@ChiSportUpdates) December 31, 2021

Top Rope Nation’s Ryan Droste tweeted:

Just an absurd shot. Should have been able to get something a lot easier but I’ll take it 😂 #BullsNation #Bulls pic.twitter.com/F3YPNKWduX — Ryan Droste (@ryandroste) December 31, 2021

Chicago sports broadcaster and son of Bears legend Walter Payton, Jarrett Payton chimed in with the hilarious DeRozan and LaVine gif:

Bleacher Nation Bulls gives us all the standings update we needed heading into 2022.

Happy New Year. pic.twitter.com/DI8MJUAE7w — Bleacher Nation Bulls (@BN_Bulls) December 31, 2021

Forbes’ Jason Patt summed up the win perfectly.

That’s honestly one of the best wins of the season imo the Bulls STUNK and didn’t really deserve to win, but to stink like that and still win on the road in that kind of weird game is impressive. I know the Pacers were down a bunch of guys but as I said, bad matchup. — Jason Patt (@Bulls_Jay) December 31, 2021

The Bulls didn’t play well at all. Their perimeter defense–minus Lonzo Ball and Alex Caruso–left a lot to be desired. It led to a ton of dribble drives into the lane by Caris LaVert (27 points) and other Pacers guards. Both DeRozan and LaVine struggled. The Bulls’ dynamic duo were a combined 15-for-41 from the field and they scored 45 points collectively. Coming into the game, they were averaging 53 points per contest.

Both had solid surges in the fourth quarter to clean up what was otherwise subpar performances by their lofty standards. Coby White was excellent with 24 points on 7-for-11 shooting from the field including a huge corner three late in the fourth quarter that cut the lead to 3 with 2:06 left in the game. He also dove on the floor to get the rebound that led to DeRozan’s game-winner.

DeRozan acknowledged White’s effort during his postgame interview:

DeMar DeRozan opened his postgame media session by crediting Coby White for diving on the floor to help #Bulls secure the rebound on Pacers' final possession that preceded his game-winning 3. — Cody Westerlund (@CodyWesterlund) December 31, 2021

DeMar DeRozan on Coby White, who had 24 points: "Without him, we don't win this game." — Cody Westerlund (@CodyWesterlund) December 31, 2021

Of course, ESPN Stats & Info comes with the Michael-Jordan-related tweet to commemorate the DeRozan game-winner.

Does this look familiar? DeMar DeRozan becomes the 1st Bulls player since Michael Jordan in 1997 to hit a game-winning 3 at the buzzer in the regular season. The Bulls have now won 6 straight games (most since 2017), and remain atop the Eastern Conference. pic.twitter.com/hrVad8FrKk — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) December 31, 2021

What’s Next For the Bulls?

The Bulls don’t have a ton of time to enjoy their win. They have to head on the road to take on the Washington Wizards for the first time this season. The Wizards, like many teams are battling COVID-19 roster issues, have signed former Bull Alize Johnson.

The Bulls released Johnson before they signed Alfonzo McKinnie for the remainder of the season and a non-guaranteed pact for next year. The Wizards are also without Spencer Dinwiddie, who is in the league’s health and safety protocols.

As the Bleacher Nation tweet indicated, the Bulls will go into the New Year as the No. 1 team in the Eastern Conference as they sit an impressive 13 games over .500. Thanks to the heroics of DeRozan, the Bulls-Wizards matchup has perhaps an extra layer of intrigue as Chicago tries to push their win streak and lead in the conference up another game.

