Warriors Worked Out Ex-Bulls Guard for Final Roster Spot: Report

As the Chicago Bulls begin to turn the page and push for their first playoff season in over five years, a number of former players have found new homes this summer.

One former guard is still in the process, however, with Anthony Slater of The Athletic reporting that Ryan Arcidiacono, among others, has worked out for the Golden State Warriors:

At this point, that’s not even something (the fully guaranteed minimum) the Warriors appear willing to offer any veteran still searching for employment. They’ve worked out guards like Darren Collison and Ryan Arcidiacono, among others…

Will he see the same success as their predecessors, like former first-round pick Bobby Portis, who most recently won a championship with the Milwaukee Bucks?

It’s hard to tell, given that Arcidiacono is still sitting firmly in that grey area between signed and unsigned.

Slater’s evaluation of his chances came off optimistic though, later on in his report.

Ryan Arcidiacono spent all four years of his NBA career with the Chicago Bulls after going undrafted in 2016.

He left the Windy City this summer after 207 appearances with the club from 2017 to 2021, through which he averaged 4.8 points, 2.2 assists, and two rebounds.

Slater: Collison is a ‘Blind Bet’ in Comparison

It’s still unclear what the Golden State Warriors will do with their final spot, and Anthony Slater didn’t rule out the spot staying open to start the season.

But in comparison to the other veteran guard mentioned, Darren Collison, Slater made it seem that Ryan Arcidiacono has a better shot at landing (at least) an invite to training camp:

Arcidiacono was on the Bulls last season. He averaged 10 minutes as a deep bench piece, hits the open 3 at a capable clip (37% career) and has a safe assist-to-turnover ratio (5.6-to-1 last season) for a backup point guard.

He also cited Collison’s age and the gap between present-day and the last time he suited up for an NBA game:

Collison would be a bigger swing but a blinder bet (than Arcidiacono). He hasn’t appeared in an NBA game since 2019 and is 34, seven years older than Arcidiacono.

There’s no word out of the Bay Area just yet as to what the Golden State Warriors might do with their final roster spot.

But the Chicago Bulls have got their own share of decisions to make with training camp fast approaching.

Bulls Have A Number of Training Camp Inivites

Few teams underwent more of an upheaval within the roster this offseason than the Chicago Bulls.

Not only did they acquire top talents like DeMar DeRozan and Lonzo Ball, but they filled out their roster with multiple players on non-guaranteed or training camp deals.

Among them: big man Tyler Cook, sharpshooter Matt Thomas, former top-10 pick Stanley Johnson, and undrafted rookie guard Ethan Thompson.

Which of them will make the roster? Will any of them make the roster?

The odds seem highest for Cook, Johnson, or Thomas, as they’ve all got some form of NBA experience.

With the Bulls eyeing a playoff run in a competitive Eastern Conference, they’ll likely cater to win-now players.

But don’t look for a Ryan Arcidiacono reunion, whether he lands with the Golden State Warriors or not.

