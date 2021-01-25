Wendell Carter Jr. Injury Update: The Good and Bad News

The Chicago Bulls‘ Wendell Carter Jr. missed Saturday’s loss to the Los Angeles Lakers with an injured quad. It appears this injury will keep WCJ sidelined for at least another game.

The second-year center is listed as doubtful for Chicago’s home game against the Boston Celtics on Monday.

Bulls list Wendell Carter Jr. (quad) as doubtful vs. Celtics tomorrow in latest injury report update — Rob Schaefer (@rob_schaef) January 25, 2021

While the Bulls missed CJ against the Lakers, and figure to feel his absence on Monday vs. the Celtics, there is some relief and extended recovery time on the way for him and others.

Bulls vs. Grizzlies Postponed

Prior to Sunday, there was a good chance WCJ would miss three games with the quad injury. Now, it seems he’ll likely only be out for 2.

Due to COVID-19 safety protocol, the Bulls vs. Memphis Grizzlies game, originally scheduled for Wednesday, January 27, has now been postponed.

Bulls at Grizzlies postponed pic.twitter.com/fMTHjdLZft — K.C. Johnson (@KCJHoop) January 25, 2021

It’s unclear when this game can or will be played, but in the immediate, it gives the Bulls a pretty significant break after their meeting with the Celtics on Monday night in Chicago.

Their next scheduled game is at home against the Portland Trail Blazers, but there will be five days between the matchup with the Celtics and the following tilt.

The Bulls’ Upcoming Schedule

On Saturday, January 30, the Bulls will welcome the Blazers to the United Center. The Blazers will be looking for revenge after Chicago handed them a 111-105 loss at the Moda Center in Portland on January 5.

Zach LaVine was spectacular as a closer in that game. He made a series of tough shots finishing with 18 points. Coby White led the Bulls in scoring with 21, while Otto Porter Jr. had 19 points and 13 rebounds starting in place of the then-injured Lauri Markkanen.

On February 1, the Bulls host former head coach Tom Thibodeau and his New York Knicks. It will be the first meeting between the two teams this season, and the first time Chicago will get a chance to see the Knicks’ promising rookies Obi Toppin and Immanuel Quickley.

Toppin had a promising debut scoring 9 points on a trio of three-point shots in a 14-point loss to the Indiana Pacers. However, an injury kept him out of the Knicks’ next 10 games after the opener. Since Toppin’s return, he’s found it difficult to gain a ton of time in Thibodeau’s rotation. The most he’s played since returning is just under 17 minutes against the Celtics in a 30-point blowout win for the Knicks on January 17.

New York may well be taking things slow with Toppin considering he’s coming off an injury, but the talking heads have already begun discussing the rookie’s measured opportunities.

Quickley hasn’t had these issues. The 21-year-old is averaging 9.5 points per game and playing a valuable role off the bench as an instant-offense guy for the second unit. The Bulls and likely WCJ will have to account for both Knicks rookies to kick off the month of February.

In any case, WCJ and the entire Bulls roster should be well rested.

