Wendell Carter Jr. Talks About His 3-Point Shooting After Ice-Cold Night

The Chicago Bulls and new head coach Billy Donovan are clearly open to allowing Wendell Carter Jr. to expand his scope on the offensive end. It didn’t go well in the preseason debut, which was a 125-104 loss at the hands of the Houston Rockets, and Carter Jr. had some things to say after the game.

Carter Jr.: “I Know I’m a Good Shooter”

Carter Jr. came out looking to shoot the three-point shot he’d been working to hone during the offseason. Unfortunately, the attempts weren’t falling as he missed all five of his shots from beyond the arc.

In total, Carter finished 1-for-7 from the field with 4 points and 7 rebounds. His only make came on a dunk after an offensive rebound. When asked about his shooting, Carter remained confident. He said:

Wendell Carter Jr. on 0-5 from 3: "They felt good. I know I'm a good shooter." — K.C. Johnson (@KCJHoop) December 12, 2020

That is certainly the mentality of a shooter and were it someone like Reggie Miller–or even Lauri Markkanen (who was 3-for-5 from three with 13 points) no one would bat an eye. However, at this point, Carter hasn’t proven himself to be a shooter, so the approach might raise a few eyebrows.

That said, it’s still very early.

We just saw the first preseason game without a normal training camp. The Bulls have a new coach, a new offensive system, and it was the first competitive game for the franchise since March.

There are a lot of factors to consider in this one. Because of this, we can’t be completely down on Carter’s shooting woes, and we shouldn’t overreact and insist he stops taking those open looks.

Now is the time to find out if Carter can be a viable threat from distance. If he cannot, it’s on Donovan to rein him in a bit in this regard, and Carter has to accept the decision.

Again, it’s too early to tell but Carter’s shooting for the rest of the abbreviated postseason will be a key thing to watch.

Friday Night’s Boxscore

