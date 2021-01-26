Bulls Suffer Serious Blow to Starting Lineup

Chicago Bulls starting center Wendell Carter Jr. had missed the past three games before getting a second look at his quad contusion.

Often characterized as a bruise, it’s proven to be more than just a schoolyard scuff. The Bulls announced on Tuesday that Carter will miss at least the next four weeks when he’ll be re-evaluated after an MRI confirmed “a severe right quad contusion.”

Carter, who was tabbed to be a three-point threat and lead rebounder, will miss significant time for a third straight season with the development of his injury. He played 44 of 82 two games in 2018-19 and 43 of 65 games last season for Chicago.

Cater has averaged 12.8 points, 8.0 rebounds and 0.6 blocks this season while shooting 53.3% from the floor.

Coach Billy Donovan said Carter is “feeling better” but cannot do much conditioning until he’s fully healed, making his transition back into game shape likely longer than the four weeks until his re-evaluation.

The Bulls have played Thaddeus Young at Lauri Markkanen center throughout the season and have also slotted Daniel Gafford as the starter in Carter’s absence as of late. There is no definitive plan to replace Carter yet, NBC Sports’ K.C. Johnson said.

Bulls Defense Diminished Without Carter

On top of being the team’s lead rebounder, Carter was coming along as Chicago’s best interior defender.

In his last three games, Carter averaged nine rebounds, two blocks and 2.5 steals to go along with 14 points per game. This included his best performance of the season against the Dallas Mavericks, where he tallied five steals as a disruptive force on defense.

Fans had anticipated a breakout season for Carter, a 2018 first-round pick, but after a left thumb ended his rookie season and an ankle injury held him out the past two seasons, Carter’s most recent quad injury derails the 21-year old’s emergence in the NBA.

The Bulls, meanwhile, will have to find an answer on defense without Carter as the league’s 26th ranked team in defensive efficiency rating.

Carter’s Offensive Contributions Will be Missed

On top of his defensive efforts, Carter has been one of the best screen setters for a Chicago offense that thrives off a combination of motion and cuts to the rim.

Without Carter’s 6-foot-10, 270-pound frame, defenders could slip off screens easier and apply more pressure to shooters.

The combination of Young, Markannen and Gafford will likely replace Carter, while Otto Porter Jr. and rookie Patrick Williams see an uptick in minutes at power forward.

After losing their past two games to the Los Angeles Lakers and the Boston Celtics, the Bulls have a softer stretch of the schedule coming up, playing only four teams ranked above seventh in their respective conference in the 17 scheduled games in February.

