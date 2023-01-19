Proposed Bulls Blockbuster Ships Out Zach LaVine for Team’s New Future

The Chicago Bulls are once again clawing their way back toward that elusive .500 mark, dropping the Detroit Pistons by a 126-108 mark in Paris, France on Thursday. However, that and the blowout win over the Golden State Warriors on Sunday have done little to answer the lingering questions about the team’s direction.

Progress or no, 21-24 is still 21-24, Lonzo Ball’s return from injury this season remains in doubt and, even with DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine leading the charge, it’s difficult to envision the Bulls getting back to where they were before Ball went down last season.

As such, the time may have come for Chicago to pull the plug and move toward fielding a roster with higher upside. For his part, ESPN front office insider Bobby Marks just pitched a veritable blockbuster in the event that that the Bulls decide to go that route.

“If the Bulls really want to pivot, how about Zach LaVine to New York for a package of draft picks, young players and contracts? Unlikely but… the Bulls have a decision to either stay the course or look for deals involving their core players.”

Unlikely though it may be, here’s our best guess at the framework for such a deal.

Knicks Propsal Sends Prospects, Picks and Bulls Legend Derrick Rose to the Windy City

In order to piece together a deal sending LaVine to the Big Apple, it’s worth looking at the packages that the Knicks reportedly offered to the Utah Jazz in their quest to acquire another top two guard in Donovan Mitchell.

LaVine is a year and a half older, and his knee issues are a major concern, though, so we’re going to scale things back a smidge and propose the following trade:

Chicago Bulls receive G/F Evan Fournier, PG Derrick Rose, G Quentin Grimes, PF Obi Toppin, a first-round pick in 2023, a first-round pick in 2025 (via MIL) and a first-round pick swap in 2027

New York Knicks receive G Zach LaVine and G/F Javonte Green

The big prize for the Bulls here — outside of the picks — is Grimes who, after raising eyebrows down the stretch of last season and during summer league, has raised his game as a 22-year-old. Through 35 appearances, he’s averaging 10.5 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.0 assists with 45-37-80 shooting splits.

He has been a big part of the turnaround in NYC and all signs point toward him being capable of even more with additional seasoning.

The Deal’s Other Parts

Knicks fans have been clamoring for Toppin to get more minutes since his arrival, and there’s reason to believe he could be a positive contributor in a regular role. He has struggled with reduced minutes in 2022-23 but, last season, New York was 10.2 points per 100 possessions better when he was on the floor.

If he’s not your jam, the Bulls could also look at Cam Reddish in this spot.

And while Fournier may not be on the top of anyone’s wish list, he’s a useful player with a decade-long track record as a high-level floor-spacer. He’ll also be a a nice expiring contract next season, as there’s a team option on the final $19 million of his deal in 2024-25

Then there’s Rose, the wily vet whose very presence would put more people in the seats at the United Center. With all he has seen and been through at this point, he could help foster the growth of players like Grimes, Toppin, Patrick Williams and any other prospects the Bulls bring in.

Finally, there’s the draft compensation, which is significant and also something the Bulls will need for their rebuilding/retooling process.

New York, meanwhile, gets another star player who, along with Jalen Brunson, RJ Barrett and Julius Randle, could take the team back to the upper crust of the Eastern Conference (provided LaVine stays healthy and performing at his current level).