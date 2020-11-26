Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes Reacts To Tom Brady Comparisons

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes knows he’ll be in good company this weekend when his side faces Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The 25-year-old had nothing but positive sentiments about his weekend opponent, someone analysts can’t stop comparing him with.

“I don’t know if I’m on his level yet. He’s a global star, and so for me I just try and be myself,” the reigning world champion said. However, did compare Brady to someone of a worldwide phenomenon.

Via ESPN: “He’s someone that’s a global star. For me, I just try to be myself and go out there every single day and put in the work and try to win football games. All that other stuff kind of comes with it. For me, I just try to be a normal guy and live it up with my teammates and have fun doing it.”

Mahomes also remembered similar remarks the six-time Super Bowl champion said to him following 2018’s AFC Championship game, where he got the best of the Chiefs and went on to win his final title with the New England Patriots. For the then-sophomore starter, Brady’s remarks still ring true for Mahomes today.

“He just grabbed me after the game,” the Texas native continued. “I was kind of leaving the stadium, and they had obviously been celebrating going to the Super Bowl. He just talked about how he respected how I did everything the right way and stuff like that. It’s just cool to have a guy of that stature who’s won championships it seems like year in and year out that has respect for your game as much as you have respect for his. It was definitely a cool experience that I was able to know that I was doing things the right way early in my career.

Mahomes Also Discussed Brady’s Move To Tampa

Brady shocked the nation in March when he announced that after two decades in Foxborough, he’d be taking his talents down south to Florida. Mahomes called the move “surprising,” but didn’t discredit the veteran for doing what’s best for him and his career. In fact, the father-to-be lauded head coach Bruce Arians for recruiting such a sought-after talent after many of years dominating the AFC East.

When asked whether or not the change in jerseys would be difficult to adjust, Mahomes earnestly said regardless of who Brady suits up for, he’s ready for the challenge.

“I don’t think it’s going to feel very much different. It’s still a very good football team that’s playing really good football and winning a lot of football games. So we know it’s going to be a great challenge for us, and we’re excited for it.”

Chiefs Open as Slight Favorites vs. Tampa Bay

This should be some good news for Chiefs Kingdom this weekend. Kansas City has a slight edge over the Bucs when they march into Raymond James Stadium this Sunday. Per Odds Shark, Mahomes & company have a 2.5 point favorite over the NFC powerhouse.

Mahomes might be having another MVP-caliber year, one where it’s almost certain he’ll walk away with his second league award in three years. However, it’s best to never underestimate Brady when he’s up against pressure. As the 43-year-old said on Monday, he’s gearing up to play “really well against a great football team next week.”

