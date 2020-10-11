Chiefs Starting G Carted off After No-Contact Knee Injury [WATCH]

At least for the remainder of Sunday’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders, the Kansas City Chiefs will be without a key member of their explosive offense. Starting guard Kelechi Osemele went down with an apparent right knee injury during the opening drive at Arrowhead Stadium. Offensive lineman Mike Remmers stepped in to replace him.

Kelechi Osemele was taken off on a cart after his knee gave out underneath him. Not a good look. #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/QQeb8yFU9A — Mitchel Summers (@WIBWMitchel) October 11, 2020

G Kelechi Osemele is out with a knee injury. pic.twitter.com/HxURetdFjb — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) October 11, 2020

Per The Athletic’s Nate Taylor, the no-contact sprain occurred as the 31-year-old was attempting a downfield block.

Kelechi Osemele, trying to make a downfield block, appeared to injury his right leg, perhaps his knee. The injury occured in a non-contact manner. — Nate Taylor (@ByNateTaylor) October 11, 2020

This is a huge blow to the Chiefs’ offense, who reporter Matt McMullen says was Kansas City’s top-graded offensive player Saturday night, per Pro Football Focus. Even better, It was also his top grade since the 2017 season.

In spite of that devastating injury, Osemele appeared to be in good spirits, actively encouraging his before heading to the locker room. Per Taylor, the former New York Jet was seen fist-bumping his colleagues.

You have to appreciate the vocal message Kelechi Osemele just gave his teammates before he was carted off the field. Osemele fist-bumped every teammate he could. — Nate Taylor (@ByNateTaylor) October 11, 2020

Shortly after quarterback Patrick Mahomes helped extend the lead 21-10 in the middle of the second quarter, Osemele continued the support via his personal Twitter.

Yes sirrr keep rolling boys!!! #ChiefsKingdom — Kelechi Osemele (@KOseven0) October 11, 2020

We’ll be sure to update once the Chiefs reveal his timetable for return.

