Chiefs’ Tyreek Hill Opens up About Fulfilling a Lifelong Dream [WATCH]

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill might not be hanging up his cleats anytime soon, but he gave a hint of what his future plans entail when that eventual day arrives.

Speaking with reporters on Wednesday, the four-time Pro Bowler revealed he’d like to one day pursue coaching or mentoring. In fact, Hill has already laid the groundwork for those endeavors, taking on the role of one of the wide receivers coaches at Lee’s Summit North High School (LSN) in Lee’s Summit, Missouri.

"Yes, we love playing football but it’s what you do outside of football that makes you who you are. That’s why I love coaching so much.” @HaroldRKuntz3 asked Tyreek Hill (@cheetah) today about why he has started coaching high school football players. #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/1XCoOEpoPa — Chris Roush (@chrisRroush) October 7, 2020

“Coaching has always been something that I’ve wanted to do,” Hill said. “Ever since I was a kid. My dad coached me through Pop Warner and high school — he even trained me during some of my NFL offseasons. For him to help me get to the path I’m on right now, it’s amazing. The way he impacted my life, the things he taught me are some of the same things I want to be able to teach these young men I’m coaching at Lee’s Summit North.”

The 26-year-old continued: “Everyone has a purpose in life. My dad’s purpose was to coach and to impact the youth where I’m from. My purpose is kind of the same thing. I want to be able to mentor those guys and help lead those guys and get those guys to the level they want to get to — and that’s Division I, Division II; that’s just next-level football. And also, help mentor them to be better young men off the field — that’s what it’s all about. Yes, we love playing football, but it’s what you do outside of football is what makes you who you are. That’s why I love coaching so much.”

Hill’s Agent Got in Contact With LSN Football Head Coach Jamar Mozee

Speaking with The Examiner in August, Jamar Mozee, head coach of the LSN football squad, explained how both sides linked up.

“Tyreek wants to coach when he is done and his agent got in contact with me,” Mozee explained. “It’s not a PR stunt. This something he wants to do. He wanted to work here and I don’t know why. He wanted to come and learn and I’m glad he showed up.”

Tyreek Hill volunteer coaches at Lee's Summit NorthWhile the vets won't report to training camp for a couple of weeks, there's one player who couldn't wait. 2020-07-15T03:36:33Z

The delight of Hill being a part of the Broncos’ coaching staff appears to be mutual, with players from team showing their excitement to have a Super Bowl champion on hand to help improve their game.

“I thought, ‘Oh my God, this is real,’ he is actually here and will be my coach,” LSN receiver Logan Muckey told the outlet. “I think it will always be mind blowing. He is Tyreek Hill and he is my coach. It is crazy. He was winning a Super Bowl in February and now he is at Lee’s Summit North running summer conditioning.”

Now that Hill has his own receiver duties to perform, he’s likely not able to be present at practice on a regular basis. Nonetheless, this is an experience members of the team will likely never forget.

READ MORE: Patrick Mahomes Willing to Go to Extreme Lengths to Continue Chiefs Season