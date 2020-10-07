Patrick Mahomes Willing to Go to Extreme Lengths to Continue Chiefs Season

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes knows the NFL has got a long road ahead of them if they want to continue the season in the midst of a global pandemic. Speaking to the media Wednesday, No. 15 said he’d be willing to even quarantine or do an NBA-like “bubble” if that means fans and players get to experience all 17 weeks of the 2020 campaign.

#Chiefs Patrick Mahomes said he loves this game and would be willing to do anything to continue playing even if a "bubble" was put into place within the NFL…

He then added he'd be willing to isolate in a hotel room to continue playing the season…. — Hayley Lewis 👑 (@HayleyLewisKSHB) October 7, 2020

This statement comes after the connection was made that the reigning Super Bowl MVP was in close contact with New England Patriots CB Stephon Gilmore after the game Monday. Gilmore reportedly tested positive for COVID-19 Tuesday morning.

Put Mahomes in a hermetically sealed bubble please pic.twitter.com/LK62mS3Ei3 — Ben Volin (@BenVolin) October 7, 2020

In that same presser, Mahomes admits it was a “lapse” to allow himself to get so close to a player of the opposing team following the Monday night contest.

Patrick Mahomes called it a "mental lapse" connecting with Gilmore after the game — something he's used to doing. He slept in a different bedroom than his fiancee over the weekend, he said. — Sam McDowell (@SamMcDowell11) October 7, 2020

Thankfully, the Texas native is already taking swift precaution. According to Sam McDowell of The Kansas City Star, Mahomes slept in a different bedroom from the one he shares with fiancee Brittany Matthews. The two recently announced they’d be expecting their first child, so it makes complete sense he’d want to avoid putting the health of both Matthews and their baby in jeopardy.

Per NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, Gilmore is currently asymptomatic, which should come as bright news for those concerned about Mahomes’ well-being heading into the Week 5 matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders.

More Positive Tests in the NFL Could Affect Week 5 Games

The Chiefs aren’t the only teams evaluating their ability to suit up for Week 5 contests. Per the NFL’s latest COVID-19 testing roundup, 31 players 53 other members of league personnel received a positive diagnosis.

NFL update on COVID-19 testing and their latest testing round…

"During Monitoring Testing from Aug 1 – Oct 3, 31 players and 53 other personnel were confirmed positive cases.

More than 370,000 tests were administered to players and personnel during the Aug 1 – Oct 3 period." pic.twitter.com/0SApPlgvmh — Hayley Lewis 👑 (@HayleyLewisKSHB) October 7, 2020

According to ESPN’s Dianna Russini, Las Vegas had one player return a positive test Wednesday.

A player on the Las Vegas Raiders has tested positive today per source. — Dianna Russini (@diannaESPN) October 7, 2020

The Tennessee Titans, who have been embroiled in a sea of positive diagnoses, returned two positive tests in this latest roundup, Tom Pelissero tweeted early Wednesday morning.

The #Titans have two positive tests, per source. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 7, 2020

Kansas City players aren’t taking any their chances with the disease, which has ravaged the lives of millions of people in the United States and even more overseas. Wide receiver Tyreek Hill, who has played in every single game of the 2020 season thus far, revealed his plan for ensuring both he and his family remain safe week by week.

#Chiefs WR Tyreek Hill said he's focusing on… "Controlling what I can control…I'm even doing double masks today, I got the mask and the Coach Reid Visor on" — Hayley Lewis 👑 (@HayleyLewisKSHB) October 7, 2020

“Controlling what I can control. I’m even doing double masks today, I got the mask and the Coach Reid Visor on,” Cheetah said Tuesday.

Head coach Andy Reid echoed his wideout’s remarks in a statement of his own:

#Chiefs HC Andy Reid on more positives tests among the league coming out this morning… "Were all wearing masks, we've tried to keep our noses and mouths covered and be as safe as we can off the field.

Every day is a new experience that you've just got to work through" — Hayley Lewis 👑 (@HayleyLewisKSHB) October 7, 2020

“Were all wearing masks, we’ve tried to keep our noses and mouths covered and be as safe as we can off the field. Every day is a new experience that you’ve just got to work through.”

So far, no changes to the upcoming weekend’s schedule have been announced.

