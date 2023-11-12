Bengals Could Have ‘$25-Plus Million’ Decision to Make in 2024

The Cincinnati Bengals have an expensive decision to make in 2024 free agency, and it involves star wide receiver Tee Higgins.

The Clemson product was the first pick of the second round in 2020. That means he’ll hit the open market after his first four seasons without the possibility of a fifth-year option — barring an extension — and the 24-year-old won’t be cheap to retain.

“Higgins may attract $25-plus million from a team in desperate need of a top target,” projected Bleacher Report writer David Kenyon on November 11, listing him as one of eight NFL free agents that is “most likely” to sign somewhere new in 2024.

“If you’re a fan of the Cincinnati Bengals, the good news is they can afford to keep him,” Kenyon continued. “According to Over the Cap, the Bengals have $70 million in effective space for 2024 as of today.”

“The challenge is the reality that Cincy can build a receiving corps around Ja’Marr Chase,” he added, noting that “it’s plausible the Bengals choose to fortify the rest of the roster prior to Joe Burrow’s megadeal kicking in and Chase’s anticipated extension next season.”

In other words, will Cincinnati pay Higgins knowing that Burrow and Chase dues are on the way?

Tee Higgins Has Say in Bengals Future as Well

At the end of the day, money typically talks in the sports world. Meaning, if they Bengals make Higgins the best offer, they’ll probably get him to return.

It will be interesting to see what the wideout does if Cincy matches another team or looks for a “hometown discount,” however.

Kenyon referred to it as an “enviable decision” for Higgins, and that’s a good way to put it.

The writer explained that Higgins can “become an offense’s clear-cut No. 1 receiver, or stay on [the same] stacked offense” that helped him make a name for himself at the NFL level.

Despite blossoming into one of the top young wide receivers in the game, Higgins still plays second fiddle to Chase. Not only has Chase been the more productive playmaker, but he’s also former college teammates of Burrow — and tends to be the QB’s first option more often than not.

That’s not to say Higgins doesn’t get opportunities, but his average targets per game have hovered around seven ever since Chase was drafted. By comparison, Chase’s average targets per game were similar his rookie year, but they’ve spiked up over 11 in 2022 and 2023.

“I wouldn’t let Higgins walk, no,” Kenyon concluded. “But a receiver-starved team could toss a contract his way that Cincinnati prefers not to match.”

Bengals Could Be Without Tee Higgins & Ja’Marr Chase in Week 10 vs. Texans

Ironically, the Bengals could be without both of their star wide receivers in Week 10.

Higgins was already ruled out by Bengals head coach Zac Taylor on November 10, according to ESPN’s Ben Baby, and Chase didn’t exactly get a strong vote of confidence.

Bengals coach Zac Taylor on the status of WRs Tee Higgins, Ja'Marr Chase ahead of Sunday's game vs. Houston: pic.twitter.com/m0xJqe8JlR — Ben Baby (@Ben_Baby) November 10, 2023

“We’ll see,” the Cincinnati HC told reporters.

Chase has been dealing with a back injury that appeared to occur in Week 9. “I just gotta be there for my teammates right now, you know,” the WR1 voiced at his locker via Bengals reporter Mike Petraglia. “If I can go, Imma go.”

“In my head, I’m playing, you know what I’m saying?” Chase went on, explaining his mentality. “So, until further notice and anything else, then we’ll see.”

If Higgins and Chase are both sidelined against the Houston Texans, the Bengals would most likely rely on backup wide receivers Trenton Irwin and Andrei Iosivas — as well as tight ends Irv Smith Jr., Tanner Hudson and Drew Sample.

After missing time with injury, wide receiver Charlie Jones was also listed as “questionable” to return in Week 10 with a thumb ailment. Considering the state of the WR corps, the Bengals will take all the help they can get.