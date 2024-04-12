Bengals Trade Proposal Sends WR Tee Higgins to Rebuilding Franchise

If the Cincinnati Bengals are going to trade star wide receiver Tee Higgins in 2024, it would make sense to do so either before or during the NFL draft.

Not only would Cincy be able to ask for extra 2024 draft capital as their return, but they would also be able to replace Higgins with one or two rookies, utilizing a deep wide receiver class to their advantage.

On April 8, Bleacher Report’s Alex Kay suggested a hypothetical trade proposal with the New England Patriots. Below were the details of the swap.

Bengals get: 2024 second-round pick (No. 34 overall).

2024 second-round pick (No. 34 overall). Patriots get: Tee Higgins & 2024 sixth-round pick (No. 214 overall).

So, for all intents and purposes, the Bengals would basically be flipping Higgins, a late-round selection and his hefty $21.816 million cap hit for a do-over four years later. After all, Cincinnati drafted the Clemson star at No. 33 overall in the 2020 draft, and they’d be getting back pick No. 34 in return.

Patriots Are Well-Positioned to Trade for Tee Higgins at WR, While Bengals ‘Might Not Find a Better Offer’ During the article with Bleacher Report, Kay went on to discuss this trade fit for both teams. “The New England Patriots appear poised to start the Jerod Mayo era off by selecting a quarterback early in the 2024 draft,” the analyst reasoned. “If they do so, it will be imperative to augment their young signal-caller with high quality pass-catchers.”

Continuing: “The Pats would be hard-pressed to find a better option on the trade market than Higgins. He’s still young enough to develop alongside their rookie quarterback for the foreseeable future, but he already has enough experience to provide veteran savvy and leadership both on the field and in the locker room.” New England also has the cap space to make this deal work at $53 million-plus according to Over the Cap.

As for the Bengals, Kay voiced that “they might not find a better offer than New England’s second rounder.”

“Although several other standout receivers have recently fetched first-round returns—including the Tennessee Titans netting the No. 18 overall pick for A.J. Brown during the 2022 draft—Higgins’ lack of accolades and impending contract extension hinder his value,” the writer explained. “Brown had already made a Pro Bowl and still had a year left on his rookie deal when the Titans shipped him to the Philadelphia Eagles.”