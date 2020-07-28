Browns QB Baker Mayfield’s Outfit Draws Attention at Training Camp

Baker Mayfield has officially arrived at Cleveland Browns training camp and made a statement with a bold fashion choice as he strolled into the facilities.

A slim and fit looking Mayfield was spotted arriving on Tuesday wearing some brightly colored short shorts, getting the attention of fans on Twitter.

“He actually went out one day, saw those shorts in a store, thought they actually looked good..and then actually proceeded to buy them,” one commenter wrote.

“Are those Odell’s shorts?” another wrote.

But the real thing to see was that Mayfield looked to be in fantastic shape after a offseason of hard work. The 25-year-old former No. 1 overall pick has posted periodic updates during the offseason of his work, the latest being an epic hype video with compiled footage from his time at the Onnit Gym in Austin, Texas.

Baker Mayfield Enters Crucial Training Camp

Mayfield is entering a crucial third season which he has acknowledged this offseason. The Browns will face the decision to pick up Mayfield’s fifth-year option next offseason, which will likely determine if he’s the long-term solution for the long-struggling franchise.

“There’s no doubt Year 3 is always a big year in these contracts,” Mayfield said in may. “Timing-wise, everybody knows that. I’m not going to put any added pressure on myself. There’s no need for that, because if I win, good things will happen.”

Mayfield is coming off a season where he passed for 3,827 yards, 22 touchdowns and 21 interceptions, ranking next-to-last in both passer rating (78.8) and completion percentage (59.4%). Mayfield understood that he needed to change things up this offseason to find the success he wants on the field. There wasn’t a flurry of interviews and he kept it fairly low-key. He even took the initiative of inviting some of his pass-catchers down to Texas to workout with him to get a head start on the season.

“I have a different approach to this year,” Mayfield told reporters. “I think everybody who has been interviewed on our team has hit the nail on the head over and over about it is time to work. It is time to do our thing, instead of talking about it. It is just time to go do it. Right now, it is kind of moving in silence, which is fine with me. That is how I used to do it before getting on a bigger stage so I am happy to get back to those roots and like I said earlier, get back to the fundamentals to where I can accomplish the goals when the season comes around.”

Browns RB Nick Chubb Hasn’t Changed

Nick Chubb is someone who only makes statements with his play on the field. Chubb exploded during his second season, collecting 1,494 yards and eight touchdowns. He just missed out on the rushing title, which will likely be a source of motivation this season.

Chubb was “interviewed” by Browns safety Sheldrick Redwine as he arrived to Browns camp and was his usual self.

