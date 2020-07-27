Browns Place Two Players on COVID-19 Reserve List

The Cleveland Browns announced on Sunday that they have placed running back Dontrell Hilliard and undrafted rookie safety Jovante Moffatt on the reserve COVID-19 list.

According to the team’s release, the list was created for a player who either tests positive for COVID-19 or who has been quarantined after having been in close contact with an infected person or persons. If a player falls into either of these categories, their club is required to immediately place the player on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Per agreed upon NFL-NFLPA policy, clubs are not permitted to comment on player’s medical status other than referring to roster status. Clubs may not disclose whether player is in quarantine or is positive for COVID-19.

#Browns place RB Dontrell Hilliard and S Jovante Moffatt on NFL's reserve/COVID-19 list. Team said list "was created for a player who either tests positive for COVID-19 or who has been quarantined after having been in close contact with an infected person or persons." — Tom Withers (@twithersAP) July 26, 2020

Moffatt played his college ball at Middle Tennessee State and signed with the Browns shortly after the draft.

Hilliard has appeared in 25 games since joining the Browns as an undrafted free agent in 2018. He appeared in 14 games and rushed for 49 yards with two touchdowns last season, taking on a bigger role in the offense when Kareem Hunt was sidelined to start the season. He also played a big role on special teams and led the team in kickoff return yards (421). Hilliard was placed on injured reserve at the end of last season with a concussion.

Quarterbacks, rookies and injured players reported to the Browns on Friday to begin COVID-19 testing, according to the Akron Beacon Journal.

Cleveland Browns have placed RB Dontrell Hilliard and S Jovante Moffatt on reserve/COVID-19*, the team announced. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 26, 2020

Browns Have Roster Decisions to Make Ahead of Camp

The NFL and NFLPA agreed to a plan that will have NFL training camp open as scheduled this week.

“The NFL clubs and the NFL Players Association approved an agreement that broadly resolves all outstanding issues relating to the opening of training camps and start of the 2020 season. Training camps will begin as scheduled,” NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement, per ESPN. “We have worked collaboratively to develop a comprehensive set of protocols designed to minimize risk for fans, players, and club and league personnel.

“These plans have been guided by the medical directors of the NFL and the NFLPA and have been reviewed and endorsed by independent medical and public health experts, including the CDC, and many state and local public health officials. The season will undoubtedly present new and additional challenges, but we are committed to playing a safe and complete 2020 season, culminating with the Super Bowl.”

One of the agreements between the sides is that teams will have to decide on an 80-man roster before Aug. 16. Teams can have 90-man rosters if they go with a split-squad setup. Hilliard and Moffatt are two players who could be on the border when the Browns make early cuts.

Browns Add Kevin Rogers as Senior Offensive Assistant

The Browns aren’t just thinking about subtractions. The team added senior offensive assistant and Kevin Stefanski confidant Kevin Rodgers to the staff this week. Rodgers last stop was as the offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach at William & Mary, but he spent 2006-10 as the Vikings QB coach.

“It’s great to add someone with Kevin’s expertise to the staff,” Stefanski said. “He has seen so many offenses on every level of football and the knowledge he brings will be invaluable at every position. I remember being a young coach in this league and having the opportunity to pick Kevin’s brain on so many coaching topics. He truly was a great mentor and it’s so important to have that element on your coaching staff. Kevin is going to be a great resource for all of our players and coaches.”

READ NEXT: Analyst Says Browns QB Baker Mayfield is Already in Trouble