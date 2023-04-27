List of Cleveland Browns 2023 NFL Draft Picks & TV Coverage

The Cleveland Browns don’t have a pick in the first or second rounds of the 2023 NFL Draft, but the organization does have eight picks altogether. Below is a list of the Browns’ picks and who the experts think are some likely targets for the team.

The Cleveland Browns Have 8 Picks in the 2023 NFL Draft

The Cleveland Browns’ eight picks in the 2023 NFL Draft are as follows:

Round 3: No. 74 (from the New York Jets) and No. 98

Round 4: No. 111 and No. 126 (from the Minnesota Vikings)

Round 5: No. 140 (from the Los Angeles Rams) and No. 142

Round 6: No. 190

Round 7: No. 229

The Browns’ acquired picks are from various trades they made this offseason. The No. 74 pick came from their trade with the Jets for wide receiver Elijah Moore. The Browns traded their second-round pick, No. 42 overall, to the Jets in exchange for Moore and pick No. 74.

Pick No. 126 came from a long list of draft trades the Vikings made in 2022. They traded their 2022 No. 156 pick and their 2023 fourth-round pick to Cleveland for the Browns’ 2022 No. 118 pick.

The Browns’ pick No. 140 came from when they traded cornerback Troy Hill to the Rams in 2022 in exchange for the Rams’ 2023 fifth-round pick.

When to Watch the 2023 NFL Draft to See Cleveland’s Picks

In the draft, teams have 10 minutes to make their round 1 picks, seven minutes in round 2, five minutes per pick in rounds 3 through 6, then just four minutes in round 7.

Here’s when to tune in to catch all the Browns’ 2023 NFL Draft action:

The Browns’ round 3 picks will air on Friday, April 28. Full coverage of round 2 begins at 7 p.m. Eastern time and the second day of the draft typically takes about five hours, but because teams get slightly more time per pick in round 2 than round 3, we would expect round 3 to start around 9:45 p.m. Eastern time. The Browns are the 11th pick and 35th pick out of 39 picks in round 3, so their first action of the 2023 NFL draft will probably be airing after 10 p.m. Eastern time.

The other six Browns’ picks are in rounds 4 through 7, which air live on Saturday, April 29 beginning at noon Eastern time. The first Browns’ pick on day three of the draft is the ninth pick of the day, so start tuning in fairly early. You can also stop watching fairly early into round 7, as the Browns have the 12th pick out of 42 total in the last round.

All the coverage is airing across ABC, ESPN, the ESPN app, ESPN Radio, ESPN Deportes and the NFL Network.

Who Will the Cleveland Browns Pick in the 2023 NFL Draft?

The Cleveland Browns have several needs in the 2023 NFL Draft. They need to shore up the offensive line, defensive line, linebacker and safety positions.

As far as the actual picks go, The Athletic is predicting the Browns take defensive end or defensive tackle with pick No. 74. They suggested DT Gervon Dexter Sr. out of Florida, DE Zach Harrison out of Ohio State, or DE Isaiah McGuire out of Mizzou.

For the 98th pick, they think the Browns will target either edge rushers YaYa Diaby out of Louisville or Tuli Tuipulotu out of USC, linebacker Dorian Williams out of Tulane, wide receiver Jayden Reed out of Michigan State, or one of two running backs that include Tyjae Spears out of Tulane or Roschon Johnson out of Texas.

In round 4, The Athletic thinks the Browns should use their two picks on defensive tackle Moro Ojomo out of Texas and wide receiver Trey Palmer out of Nebraska.

The Browns’ Assistant GMs Said They’ve Been Preparing the Same as If They Had Early Round Picks

In an interview with Cleveland.com’s Mary Kay Cabot, assistant GMs Catherine Raiche and Glenn Cook said that the team is preparing just as rigorously as if they had picks in rounds 1 or 2.

“Whether you pick early or late, it’s all the same process in terms of the preparation,” Raiche said. “It’s all about finding the right players for the Browns organization whether we pick them first, third, or at the very end. Definitely super excited about who we potentially can add to the Browns and to the organization.”

Raiche also said that it has been very informative to be part of the pre-draft prospects visiting the Browns.

“It’s important to connect with these players,” she said. “Yes, it’s about us getting to know them, but also about them getting to know us. What are their interests? What is their background? We do have a ton of information on these prospects already, but really getting the information directly from them, it’s great as a part of our process.”

Cook added that new defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz and special teams coordinator Bubba Ventrone are adding a lot of input as far as the 2023 NFL Draft goes.

“Our coaches are super involved in the process and they’ve made it easy. Bubba and Jim are both really smart and have pretty clear profiles of guys they like and guys that fit kind of how their system works, so we’ve done a good job of collaborating as a group and working through just — there are a few adjustments in both systems form what we were doing before, but it’s not too far off. So it’s been it’s been seamless as possible just to integrate their thoughts to make sure there’s a good pairing between the talent and fit in both schemes,” said Cook.

The 2023 NFL Draft airs live on Thursday, April 27 at 8 p.m. Eastern