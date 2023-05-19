Cleveland Browns Announce 2023 Preseason Schedule

The Cleveland Browns have finalized their 2023 preseason schedule that includes four games because they are playing in the Hall of Fame game this year.

The schedule is below:

The Browns Have Essentially 2 Home Games & 2 Away Games

Kickoff times for all four of our preseason games are set 🙌 📰 » https://t.co/BQWq3a0boq pic.twitter.com/veclkq9zkE — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) May 19, 2023

The Browns 2023 preseason schedule features what are ostensibly two home games because the Hall of Fame game is held at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium at the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio. The Browns are the official home team in the match up, but also Canton is just an hour south of Cleveland, so it’s an easy trip for Browns fans to make.

The Browns’ opponent in the Hall of Fame game is the New York Jets, which is especially intriguing now that the Jets have signed former Green Bay Packers star Aaron Rodgers, plus former Jets wide receiver Elijah Moore (who was not shy about voicing his displeasure with his utilization on the Jets) is now a member of the Dawg Pound, so there are several fun storylines to look for in that game.

According to the Pro Football Hall of Fame website, this is the sixth time the Browns will play in the Hall of Fame game, though it’s the first time since 1999. The Jets have been in the Hall of Fame game twice before, but they have not played in the game since 1992.

The Hall of Fame class of 2023 includes Browns star Joe Thomas and Jets stars Joe Klecko and Darrelle Revis, plus Ronde Barber, Don Coryell, Chuck Howley, Ken Riley, Zach Thomas and DeMarcus Ware.

In addition to the Hall of Fame game on Thursday, August 3 at 8 p.m. Eastern time, the Browns have a home game on August 11 and then two away preseason games on August 17 and August 26.

The full preseason schedule is as follows:

Thursday, August 3, Hall of Fame game vs the New York Jets in Canton, OH, 8 p.m. Eastern time

Friday, August 11 at home against the Washington Commanders, 7:30 p.m. Eastern time

Thursday, August 17 at the Philadelphia Eagles, 7:30 p.m. Eastern time

Saturday, August 26 at the Kansas City Chiefs, 1 p.m. Eastern time

The NFL preseason TV schedule will be released in late July.

The Browns Just Wrapped Rookie Minicamp

The Browns are currently running their OTA (organized team activities) offseason workouts, which are voluntary workout activities for players during the nine-week offseason workout window. They run from April to June, then the mandatory veteran minicamp is held June 6 to June 8.

The mandatory rookie minicamp was held May 12 to May 14. News broke just as the first day of minicamp was wrapping up that the Browns had signed veteran defensive end Za’Darius Smith, which some of the defensive rookies told Cleveland Browns reporter Anthony Poisal they are very excited about.

“I was in my hotel room, actually watching film and going over the playbook,” rookie defensive end Isaiah McGuire said of where he was when he heard the news. “Seeing that and sending it to my family, and then us talking about what a great opportunity it is for me as a young player to add that presence to the room and just overall and continuing to improve our pass rush.”

He added, “Me being a rookie coming in, having the opportunity to learn from a great vet such as Za’Darius, as well as the other people in the room, is truly an honor and a blessing. I’m excited to learn from those people, pick their brains and just improve overall.”

Rookie defensive tackle Siaki Ika echoed those sentiments, saying that he’s “real excited” to be “able to learn from someone like that.”

On Instagram, Smith posted a simple message about his trade from the Vikings to the Browns, writing, “New beginnings!! #Blessed.”