2023 Cleveland Browns Schedule: Strength of Schedule Ranking

Ahead of the NFL releasing the full 2023 schedule, the league has revealed the strength of schedule for all 32 teams (via NFL Research and reporter Andrew Siciliano) and the Cleveland Browns are ranked near the bottom.

Here’s how the rankings shake out:

The Cleveland Browns Are Ranked No. 26 out of 32 Teams in Strength of Schedule

According to NFL Research, the Browns come in at No. 26 in the strength of schedule rankings. The rankings are based on a team’s opponent’s win percentage in the 2022 season. The Browns’ opponents had a combined record of 131-154-2, which is a winning percentage of just .460.

Coming in at No. 1 are the Philadelphia Eagles, whose 2023 schedule of opponents ended last year with a combined win percentage of .566. The Miami Dolphins are right on their heels with opponents whose win percentage is .554. Those are the only teams whose opponents’ win percentage is over 55 percent. The Atlanta Falcons come in with the easiest strength of schedule, as their 2023 opponents only notched a win percentage of .417 last year.

The full rankings are as follows:

1. Eagles, 161-123-4, .566

2. Dolphins, 158-127-2, .554

3. Patriots, 156-128-3, .549

T-4. Cowboys, 156-128-4, .549

T-4. Giants, 157-129-2, .549

6. Jets, 155-129-3, .545

7. Bills, 155-131-2, .542

8. Commanders, 153-133-2, .535

9. Rams, 152-133-3, .533

10. Raiders, 150-136-2, .524

11. Cardinals, 148-147-3, .519

T-12. Chargers, 149-139 , .517

T-12. Broncos, 148-138-2, .517

T-12. Seahawks, 148-138-2, .517

15. 49ers, 147-142-0, .514

16. Chiefs, 147-140, .512

17. Bengals, 146-140-2, .510

18. Bears, 143-145-1, .497

19. Vikings, 143-145, .497

20. Lions, 143-146, .495

21. Ravens, 138-147-2, .484

22. Buccaneers, 138-148-2, .483

23. Jaguars, 135-148-4, .477

24. Packers, 137-151-1, .476

25. Steelers, 134-151-2, .470

26. Browns, 131-154-2, .460

27. Panthers, 130-157-2, .453

28. Titans, 127-157-4, .448

29. Colts, 124-162-2, .434

30. Texans, 123-163-2, .431

31. Saints, 122-164-3, .427

32. Falcons, 119-167-3, .417

Within the schedule, each team has a home and away with its three division opponents, totaling six games. Then they have four teams from another division within the conference that rotates on a three-year cycle, for four games. Then they play four teams from a division in the other conference that rotates on a four-year cycle, for four games. Then there are two intra-conference games based on last year’s standings where two first-place teams, two second-place teams, two third-place teams and two fourth-place teams are all matched up with two teams from the same-conference divisions that the team does not play this season. Then there is one interconference game based on last year’s standings where the first-place team (or second, third, fourth) from one division plays the first-place team from the opposite conference division that they are not scheduled to play this year.

The Key Matchups Released So Far

Ahead of the full schedule release, the NFL did whet fans’ appetites by releasing some key match-ups ahead of time, like the international games and some Thursday and Monday night football games. They include:

Week 1, Thursday, September 7: Detroit Lions at Kansas City Chiefs, 8:20 p.m. Eastern

Week 1, Monday, September 11: Buffalo Bills at New York Jets, 8:15 p.m. Eastern

Week 5, Sunday, October 8: Dallas Cowboys at San Francisco 49ers, 8:20 p.m. Eastern

Week 12: Friday, November 24, Miami Dolphins at New York Jets, 3 p.m. Eastern

Week 13: Sunday, December 12, San Francisco 49ers at Philadelphia Eagles, 4:25 p.m. Eastern

Week 16: Monday, December 25, Las Vegas Raiders at Kansas City Chiefs, 1 p.m. Eastern

Week 16: Monday, December 25, New York Giants at Philadelphia Eagles, 4:30 p.m. Eastern

Week 17: Sunday, December 31, Cincinnati Bengals at Kansas City Chiefs, 4:25 p.m. Eastern

International Games:

Week 4: Sunday, October 1, Jacksonville Jaguars vs Atlanta Falcons in London, England, 9:30 a.m. Eastern

Week 5: Sunday, October 8, Buffalo Bills vs Jacksonville Jaguars in London, 9:30 a.m. Eastern

Week 6: Sunday, October 15, Baltimore Ravens vs Tennessee Titans in London, 9:30 a.m. Eastern

Week 9: Sunday, November 5, Kansas City Chiefs vs Miami Dolphins in Frankfurt, Germany, 9:30 a.m. Eastern

Week 10: Sunday, November 12, Indianapolis Colts vs New England Patriots in Frankfurt, 9:30 a.m. Eastern

The full NFL 2023 schedule will be released on Thursday, May 11 at 8 p.m. Eastern time.