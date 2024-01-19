Cleveland Browns Set to Watch $45.7 Million Worth of Talent Hit NFL Free Agency

After posting a surprising 11-6 record during the 2023 NFL regular season to earn the No. 5 seed in the AFC, the Cleveland Browns were embarrassed in the opening round of the playoffs in a 45-14 loss to the Houston Texans.

The Browns are now faced with an interesting offseason as executive VP of football operations and general manager Andrew Berry faces some salary-cap issues and a lengthy list of unrestricted free agents.

That’s a list of 26, to be exact, according to Over the Cap, some of whom were key contributors to Cleveland’s success this past year.

The most recognizable name, of course, is quarterback Joe Flacco, who came off his couch to lead Cleveland to four key victories down the stretch. Never a long-term option, Flacco isn’t likely to be back as the Browns are obviously set under center with Deshaun Watson and his massive guaranteed contract. Besides, Flacco may end up getting the chance to start elsewhere.

Other notable names include defensive end Za’Darius Smith, linebackers Anthony Walker Jr. and Sione Takitaki, tight end Harrison Bryant, safety Rodney McLeod, offensive tackle Geron Christian, punter Corey Bojorquez, and running back Kareem Hunt.

The Browns Have 26 Pending Free Agents Heading Into the 2024 NFL Offseason

As mentioned, the Browns have 26 total players set to hit the market this offseason. And while many justify retention, both stars and role players alike, the fact remains that Berry will have to let some of them walk as Cleveland is in somewhat of a pickle financially.

Za'Darius Smith's 2023 regular season (Year 9) : 27 tackles, 8 for loss, 5.5 sacks, 20 QB hits, 3 passes defensed & a forced fumble in 16 games (1st season in Cleveland) pic.twitter.com/wLRnsqR3c8 — Lee Harvey (@MusikFan4Life) January 12, 2024

But before we get to that, here’s the Browns’ full list of pending free agents.

2024 Cleveland Browns Free Agents Player Position Type Current APY Za’Darius Smith EDGE Void $11,677,000 Shelby Harris IDL UFA $3,500,000 Sione Takitaki LB UFA $2,582,500 Joe Flacco QB UFA $2,200,000 Harrison Bryant TE UFA $1,750,000 Marquise Goodwin WR UFA $1,700,000 Jordan Elliott IDL UFA $1,700,000 Corey Bojorquez P UFA $1,690,000 Jakeem Grant WR Void $1,512,500 Mike Ford CB UFA $1,500,000 Kareem Hunt RB UFA $1,350,000 Rodney McLeod S UFA $1,317,500 Matthew Adams LB UFA $1,232,500 Jordan Kunaszyk LB UFA $1,232,500 Anthony Walker Jr. LB UFA $1,232,500 Duron Harmon S UFA $1,165,000 Jeff Driskel QB UFA $1,140,000 Jacob Phillips LB UFA $1,086,078 Geron Christian LT UFA $1,080,000 Maurice Hurst IDL UFA $1,080,000 James Proche WR UFA $1,010,000 Michael Dunn LG UFA $1,010,000 P.J. Walker QB UFA $1,010,000 Nick Harris C UFA $902,412 Sam Kamara IDL ERFA $870,000 Ty Nsekhe LT SFA $438,444

For those scoring at home, that’s $45,736,434 worth of Cleveland Browns talent ready to test free agency.

The Browns Are Projected to Be $13.86 Million Over the Salary Cap

Even with the 26 names above off the books, the Browns face some financial concerns heading into this offseason, as Spotrac projects them to be $13.866 million over the salary cap.

The biggest issue, of course, is the $63.977 million hit they’re set to take on Deshaun Watson, which marks the largest cap hit in NFL history, according to The Athletic. But it’s not as if Watson is the only well-paid player on the Cleveland roster, as Amari Cooper, Denzel Ward, and Myles Garrett are all set to rake in more than $20 million during the 2024 campaign.

Deshaun Watson's 2024 salary cap charge is $63.977 million. Cost to cut is $200.915 million. #Browns need something to really change here. https://t.co/FeTpuU9VKk — Jason_OTC (@Jason_OTC) October 22, 2023

Now, Berry has already restructured Watson’s contract once and will likely do so again this year to free up space. Exactly how much space is obviously yet to be known, but even if Watson’s cap hit goes down, the Browns will still face some problems in free agency, whether it’s retaining some of the players listed above or bringing in new blood.

In addition, there are likely going to have to be some cap casualties, one of which may be running back Nick Chubb. The four-time Pro Bowler, who sustained a season-ending knee injury in Week 2, is owed $15.825 million in 2024 but only carries a dead-cap hit of $4 million, which means the Browns could free up more than $11 million if they cut him.

Wide receiver Elijah Moore and kicker Dustin Hopkins could find themselves on the chopping block as well.

Buckle up, Browns fans. It’s bound to be a wild offseason.