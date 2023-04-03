Big-Bodied Former Seahawks Captain Set to Visit Browns

Free agent defensive tackle Al Woods is set to visit the Cleveland Browns this week.

Woods was released by the Seattle Seahawks in March after two seasons holding down the middle of their line. Woods started 30 games during his most recent stint with the Seahawks, recording a career-high 50 tackles in 2021 and 39 tackles last season. While his specialty is not getting to the quarterback, he added 3.5 sacks and nine tackles for loss.

Woods will also visit with the Jets this week, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Former #Seahawks DT Al Woods is visiting the #Browns and #Jets this week, source said. One of the most durable and valuable DTs for the last several years. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 3, 2023

The Browns could use a big body like Woods, who comes in at 6-foot-4, 331 pounds. He’s 36 years old but likely wouldn’t come at a huge cost and would fit nicely next to with newly-signed DT Dalvin Tomlinson. The Browns have also made other additions at defensive tackle, which addressed their biggest need of the offseason after getting gashed by the run last season.

Woods is entering his 13th season in the NFL and has previously played for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Jacksonville Jaguars, Pittsburgh Steelers, Tenessee Titans and Indianapolis Colts.

Al Woods Well-Respected Around the League

Woods had been solid as a run-stuffer for the Seahawks and PFF selected it as their least favorite move of the offseason for Seattle.

“Sure, Woods will be 36 years old in Week 1, but his run-defense grades in each of the last five seasons were all above 65.0, and his cumulative 79.0 mark over the stretch is in the top 20 of all interior defenders. With Poona Ford also remaining unsigned, Seattle could stand to add a run-stuffer on the interior.”

Woods was also a great leader for the Seahawks, being named a captain on the defensive side of the ball. Seattle defensive coordinator Clint Hurtt commended Woods for putting the team over his personal motives.

“It’s a selfless, thankless job,” Hurtt said last year. “But the guys that know they have a lot of success playing behind him, they know how valuable he is. His job is to take on two grown men, 600-something pounds between him and control two guys so the guys that play behind him can make tackles and not have to deal with blockers and address blockers. And he’ll do that every single time that he is out there, and never complain, doesn’t want any credit. As long as it helps us win, that’s what it is always about. So, the definition of unselfishness.”

Browns Looking to Build ‘Attack’ Defense Under Jim Schwartz

The Browns have had a great offseason addressing their needs on the defensive side of the ball with Tomlinson, pass-rusher Ogbonnia Okoronkwo and safety Juan Thornhill. Along with Tomlinson, the Browns also added some depth pieces to the defensive tackle spot with Maurice Hurst and Trysten Hill.

They will all work under new defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz, who took over for Joe Woods. Woods was let go by the Browns shortly after the season after a disappointing season.

Schwartz is a veteran known for getting the most out of his defensive front. And he knows exactly what he’s looking for to make his scheme effective.

“There are certain skill sets we look for and a little bit of play style that maybe other people might not appreciate as much,” Schwartz said, per the Browns’ official site. “They might use the person a little bit differently, and something that’s sort of involved in that scheme is that we can get guys going pretty quickly.”

Browns general manager Andrew Berry has been clear he still thinks the roster needs work as they head into the next phase of free agency and perhaps Woods is his next get.